F1 Fantasy Racing Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023

1. Max Verstappen ($15,800) — If there was ever an argument for current form being the best statistic in fantasy auto racing, it’s Verstappen’s 2023 season. He’s won 13 of 16 races and he’s been in the optimal DFS F1 lineup 11 times.

2. Sergio Perez ($10,000) — After 16 races, Perez is second in the standings and second in wins (two). DraftKings DFS F1 is a different story. Perez has been in the optimal lineup three times. That’s tied for 12th most.

3. Carlos Sainz ($7,800) — Over the last four GPs, Sainz has finished fifth, third, first and sixth for an average finish of 3.8. That’s the second-best in F1, trailing only Max. Ferrari has speed. His teammate, Charles Leclerc, has finished fourth in three straight races heading into Qatar.

4. Lewis Hamilton ($9,200) — The Lusail International Circuit has hosted one Formula 1 race. Hamilton led every lap (57) and won the 2021 Qatar Grand Prix. A lot has changed since Hamilton’s memorable 2021 season.

5. Lando Norris ($9,400) — The optimal lineup for the Japanese Grand Prix featured Norris as the Captain’s Pick. That was the third time he was the optimal DFS F1 Captain’s Pick this season. That’s the most.

6. Charles Leclerc ($8,600) — Ferrari has a target — The Silver Arrows. New team principal Fred Vasseur has settled in and just in time. The gap between Ferrari and Mercedes in the Constructors Championship is just 20 points. Ferrari can be the No. 2 team in 2023, and Leclerc has been outspoken about the possibility.

7. Fernando Alonso ($6,800) — After securing six podiums in the first eight races, Alonso has just one podium in the second half of the season. That’s Formula 1. Teams catch up and teams fall behind. Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack admitted as much this week. It’s good that they have identified the problem, but that’s a big problem.

8. Oscar Piastri ($8,800) — The McLaren rookie earned his first F1 podium in the Japanese Grand Prix. He has finished in the points in five of the last seven GPs. Three of those finishes were top 5s.

9. Alex Albon ($4,800) — Due to his low salary and above-average performances, Albon has secured a spot in the optimal fantasy Formula 1 DraftKings lineup six times. He’s been the Captain’s Pick once. That’s one more than Max Verstappen.

10. George Russell ($8,200) — This has been a disappointing season for Russell, but he says it’s been his best. Don’t believe the spin. He’s the lowest in the standings among the top-tier drivers. More importantly, Russell has not been in one optimal lineup this season.

