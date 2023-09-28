Fantasy Football Picks: Chiefs vs. Jets DraftKings NFL DFS SNF Showdown Strategy

DraftKings Fantasy Football features an AFC showdown in Week 4. The DFS main slate may be in the books, but there is plenty of DFS action available for Sunday Night Football. Check out the NFL Showdown Slate DFS picks for the Week 4 Sunday Night Football matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets.

SHOWDOWN STRATEGY

Captain’s Pick

Patrick Mahomes (CP $18,600)

It’s always Mahomes. Tyreek Hill has been gone for a while. Travis Kelce ($11,000) might not be 100% healthy. Even if he is, the offensive scheme does not run through him. His only impact against the Bears came in the form of a second-half TD. A TD pass that Mahomes described as a pity target to appease Taylor Swift in her luxury suite. Of course, DFS players can take a chance on a cheap Kansas City running back or pass catcher and hope for multiple touchdowns. The simplest path to pay is to pick Pat. With a diverse cadre of catchers – 11 players caught a pass in Week 3 – and rushers – three running backs found the end zone – the only constant is Mahomes. The Jets defense isn’t fun to target, but they did allow 30 points in Week 2 and their offense isn’t doing them any favors.

FLEX Plays

Jerick McKinnon ($6,800)

Where is that crystal ball? No one knows which running back will score the most fantasy points for the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Andy Reid doesn’t even know. The initial reaction is to pass, but Reid won’t pass. He’s going to feed his RBs in the red zone. DFS players cannot hide. They’ve got to choose. Fearing that the elixir in the chalice will melt away a face, DFS players will likely make the cowardly move – picking two Chiefs RBs. That’s fine. Melting is not good. For the courageous Indiana Jones DFS players, the pick is Jerick McKinnon. Isiah Pacheco ($8,400) has been the best back but Clyde Edwards-Helaire ($3,000) isn’t going away. McKinnon doesn’t get the carries, so his ownership will be lower. Most DFS players will lean on volume and talent. McKinnon has talent, but his volume is wanting. This makes the specialty back an excellent option in GPPs. He is capable of explosive plays and touchdowns. The Jets’ defense could clamp down in the red zone. They could present headaches for the traditional backs. Andy Reid may choose to get cute. May is an understatement. Reid dials up strange scoring schemes regardless of the scenario. It’s not unfathomable that McKinnon is the pick of the slate based on gadget plays.

Rashee Rice ($4,800)

This is a square pick if there ever was one. Who cares? DFS players are too smart for their own good. The majority of Rice’s work in Week 3 came during the blowout with Blaine Gabbert ($6,000) at quarterback. Still, at the end of the day, the 2023 second-round pick finished the Week 3 matchup as the Chiefs’ No. 2 pass catcher (five catches for 59 yards). WR Skyy Moore ($6,400) had his shot. WR Kadarius Toney ($5,600) can’t stay on the field. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling ($5,400) and TE Noah Gray ($600) feel like lotto picks. WR Justin Watson ($2,400) broke a couple showdown slates last season, but he is just as unpredictable. They’re all spray-and-pray plays. At least with Rice, there seems to be potential. That is mainly due to novelty, but a lot of DFS stars start out as shiny new toys.

Tyler Conklin ($1,600)

The rules are clear. DFS players make a selection from both teams for DraftKings Showdown slates. With Zach Wilson ($9,000) leading this inept offense, even against a Kansas City defense that is far from impervious, there are three options. The first is a cop out and will not be deeply discussed. K Greg Zuerlein ($3,800) is 4-for-4 this season, and has one of the biggest legs in NFL history. His 44 made field goals of 50 yards or more ranks sixth all time. The second option is DST Jets ($3,600). The defense looks great, but that doesn’t mean they’re a great DFS option. The Jets rank inside the top 10 in interceptions with three. Patrick Mahomes has a history of tossing picks. The properties for a pick six are present, but that’s a stretch. Counting on DKFP via sacks is even more unlikely. The Jets are in the bottom third of the NFL in sacks. That leaves Conklin — the nondescript tight end. He’s out there and Zach Wilson is targeting him. The Jets are projected to play from behind, so this is a cheap piece of this offense with upside that satisfies mandatory DraftKings NFL Showdown rules.

Fades

Breece Hall ($7,800)

Kansas City’s defense isn’t great, but they didn’t have a problem against the Bears in Week 3. The Bears were held to 10 points and under 100 passing yards. The Jets are worse on offensive than the Bears. Take away Hall’s big run in Week 1. That leaves him with 71 yards on 25 carries. Do the math. That’s 2.8 yards per carry. That won’t cut it – not without a competent offensive line and in a game script that projects to be pass heavy. Also, there’s always Dalvin Cook ($6,200) to worry about.

THE OUTCOME

The Chiefs are large road favorites. The spread is not juiced up because Swifties downloaded the DraftKings app and hammered Kansas City. They’re favorites because they’re the reigning champs and New York’s offense is a mess.

Final Score: Kansas City Chiefs 31, New York Jets 10

