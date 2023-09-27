DRAFTKINGS NFL SCOTTSDALE, AZ TRIP PACKAGE QUALIFIER DFS CONTEST OFFICIAL RULES - TERMS & CONDITIONS

IMPORTANT LEGAL NOTICE REGARDING DRAFTKINGS NFL SCOTTSDALE, AZ TRIP PACKAGE QUALIFIER DFS CONTEST

IMPORTANT! PLEASE CAREFULLY READ THESE OFFICIAL RULES (“Rules”) BEFORE ENTERING THE DRAFTKINGS NFL SCOTTSDALE, AZ TRIP PACKAGE QUALIFIER DFS CONTEST AS THESE RULES AFFECT YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS.

A. Rules

By entering or participating in the NFL Scottsdale, AZ Trip Package Qualifier DFS Contest(the “Contest”), you agree to be bound by, and subject to, these Rules, the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use (available at: https://www.draftkings.com), and the DraftKings Privacy Policy (available at: https://www.draftkings.com). You agree and understand that DraftKings may disclose certain information that you share with DraftKings pursuant to the DraftKings Privacy Policy. In addition to other remedies provided in these Rules or in the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use, your failure to comply with these Rules or the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use may, among other things, result in disqualification from the Contest, removal from the Contest, and forfeiture of the Prize (as defined below) as determined by DraftKings in its sole and absolute discretion. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary set forth in these Rules or the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use, DraftKings has the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, for any reason or no reason, to disqualify or remove you from the Contest and to effectuate the forfeiture of your Prize or potential Prize. DraftKings customers who enter the Contest may be referred to herein individually as a “Contestant” and collectively as the “Contestants”.

B. Prize

1. The Contest winner will, subject to compliance with these Rules and the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use, receive a trip for themselves and one (1) guest to Scottsdale, Arizona during the period from December 14, 2023 through December 18, 2023 with an approximate retail value of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000) and Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000) worth of DK Dollars, which will be credited to the winner’s DraftKings customer account on the day of their arrival to Scottsdale, Arizona(collectively, the “Prize”).

2. In the event of a tie between two (2) or more Contestants for first place, DraftKings will hold a playoff contest between such tied Contestants, the details of such playoff contest to be determined by DraftKings in its sole and absolute discretion, to determine which Contestant will win the Prize.

3. In order to claim the Prize, the winner must execute all documents as DraftKings may reasonably request, including, but not limited to, DraftKings’ Assumption of Risk, Waiver, and Release Agreement, and respond in a timely manner to DraftKings’ reasonable requests to facilitate Prize fulfilment. In the event a winner is not able to meet or violates these Rules or the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use, as determined by DraftKings in its sole and absolute discretion, such winner may not be entitled to the Prize, or any other prize, compensation, or monetary value whatsoever, as determined by DraftKings in its sole and absolute discretion, and DraftKings will have no further obligation to that winner. The winner must be able to attend the trip that is part of the Prize during the dates specified above. In the event the winner is unable to attend the trip that is part of the Prize during the dates specified above for any reason, then, unless otherwise determined by DraftKings in its sole discretion, such winner will forfeit the part of the Prize that is the trip, but shall still receive the part of the Prize that is the Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000) worth of DK Dollars.

4. The winner may be taxed on the fair market value of the Prize depending on applicable law, and all such tax liability is the responsibility of the winner.

5. With respect to the trip that is part of the Prize, (i) the winner will receive a $1,000 cash credit to their DraftKings’ customer account to use for transportation, and (ii) the cost of accommodations for two (2) in one (1) hotel room in a hotel chosen by DraftKings for four (4) nights (arriving on December 14, 2023 and departing on December 18, 2023) is included in the Prize. The hotel accommodations will be selected by DraftKings and maybe subject to additional restrictions, policies, and requirements imposed by the hotel. Unless otherwise determined by DraftKings in its sole discretion, all expenses and incidental travel costs not expressly stated in these Rules, including, but not limited to, travel costs, meals, passenger tariffs or duties, airline fees, surcharges, airport fees, luggage fees, service charges or facility charges, room services, minibar, entertainment,personal charges, damage to hotel room, security fees, gratuities, taxes, and/or other expenses, are the responsibility of the winner.

C. Miscellaneous Terms and Conditions

1. The DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use shall apply to the Contest and are hereby incorporated herein by reference. These Rules are intended to be a supplement to the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use and should not be determined to be a substitute or replacement for, or otherwise render inapplicable, the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use. To the extent that any provision of these Rules conflicts with any provision in the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use, the provision contained in these Rules shall apply, and the provision contained in these Rules shall be deemed to supersede the conflicting provision contained in the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use, unless otherwise stated herein. Other than a provision in these Rules that explicitly conflicts with a provision in the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use, in no way shall these Rules be deemed to replace or nullify any provision contained in the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Terms of Use.

2. The DraftKings Privacy Policy shall apply to the Contest and to these Rules and is hereby incorporated herein by reference. These Rules are intended to be a supplement to the DraftKings Privacy Policy and should not be determined to be a substitute or replacement for, or otherwise render inapplicable, the DraftKings Privacy Policy. To the extent that any provision in these Rules conflicts with any provision in the DraftKings Privacy Policy, the provision contained in these Rules shall apply, and the provision contained in these Rules shall be deemed to supersede the conflicting provision contained in the DraftKings Privacy Policy unless otherwise stated herein. Other than a provision in these Rules that explicitly conflicts with a provision in the DraftKings Privacy Policy, in no way shall these Rules be deemed to replace or nullify any provision contained in the DraftKings Privacy Policy. A Contestant’s information will be used subject to the DraftKings Privacy Policy and these Rules.

The best interests of the Contest and fairness are top priorities in decision-making. Unusual circumstances occasionally dictate that common-sense decisions in the interest of fairness take priority over technical rules. DraftKings reserves the right to make reasonable exceptions to these Rules where circumstances so require or warrant. DraftKings shall have the sole and absolute discretion to interpret and enforce these Rules, and such interpretation and decisions related thereto are final.