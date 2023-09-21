Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for September 21

MLB has seven games on the slate tonight, starting at 7:05 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at who you should target for your daily fantasy lineups.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $100K Relay Throw [$25K to 1st]

PITCHER

Stud

Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays $12,200 - Cole is by far the most expensive pitcher on this slate, checking in at $12,200. However, his matchup against the Blue Jays is a good one, especially when Vlad Guerrero Jr ($5,000) will likely be out again. Cole has already faced this lineup twice and has yet to allow a run through 11.2 innings while striking out 10. He hasn’t allowed more than two runs in five straight starts, a span he’s averaging 26 DKFP in. If you can stomach his extremely high salary, he should be one of the first clicks for your roster tonight.

Value

Johan Oviedo, Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, $7,000 - Oviedo has been a tough one to figure out. He’s either been phenomenal or downright awful, no in between. He’s already faced the Cubs twice with mixed results, going 10.1 innings and allowing six runs on 13 hits with 11 strikeouts. His game log is just as confusing, as you’ll see he went five innings, 3.2 innings, and then a complete game shutout against the Royals. Goodness. The problem is, the value for pitcher isn’t there tonight, so he’s suddenly an attractive option. It’s a hold-your-nose-and-click kind of option but one that does have some upside. Remember, the Cubs are STRUGGLING right now and this might be an opportunity to go against them.

INFIELD

Stud

Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles vs. Cleveland Guardians, $5,400 - The Guardians are starting Hunter Gaddis ($7,300) tonight and boy are his numbers a mess. He doesn’t strikeout opposing hitters, his advanced numbers are putrid and for whatever reason, he’s priced at $7,300. He does not strike lefties out much at all, as evidenced by a 7.8% K%. Henderson has a .384 wOBA and a .283 ISO against righties and a .395 wOBA with a .274 ISO against the fastball. Likely hitting atop the Orioles lineup tonight, he should be in a good spot to set the table for the hitters following him.

Stud

Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets, $6,300 - Turner is still hitting everything under the sun lately, averaging 9.5 DKFP over his last 10 games. Over that span, he’s collected 13 hits that include a home run, two doubles, a triple, five RBI and two stolen bases. He has a great matchup tonight against David Peterson ($5,500), who has a .368 wOBA against righties. Turner enters this game with a .350 wOBA and a .290 ISO against righties with only a 20% K%. This Phillies lineup can hit lefties extremely well, so this should also be one of the top stacks to consider.

Value

Ji Hwan Bae, Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, $3,300 - The Pirates leadoff hitter is someone you can insert either at the second base or outfield position. He doesn’t have huge offensive numbers to boast but going against Kyle Hendricks ($7,600) as a lefty is always intriguing. Overall, you’d see that Hendricks has been good against lefties with just a .271 wOBA against them. However, that’s because he’s been so good against them on the road with a .170 wOBA. At home, it changes drastically to a .346 wOBA. Bae has also been good against the changeup, which is what he throws 49% of the time. This is a nice, sneaky play you can use tonight.

OUTFIELD

Stud

Marcell Ozuna, Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals, $4,800 - Like everyone in Atlanta, Ozuna has been hitting the ball extremely well. He’s put up fantasy points in eight straight games and double-digits in three of his last five. He’s been hitting for a lot of power lately as well, logging three doubles and home run in his last five games. Tonight he goes against Jake Irvin ($6,000) who is mainly a fastball pitcher. He throws a variation of it a combined 70% of the time. This Braves team annihilates that pitch, Ozuna in particular. Against the fastball, he owns a .412 wOBA with a .356 ISO and only a 20.6% K%. At $4,800, he’s a cheaper way to have exposure to this stellar lineup.

Stud

J.D. Martinez, Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants, $5,200 - Martinez is on a hell of a run at the plate. Over his last 10 games, he’s averaging 11.1 DKFP with three home runs, a double, 11 RBI and six runs scored. He’ll see a lefty tonight in Kyle Harrison ($9,100) who has been taking it on the chin over his last three starts. Against the Guardians, Rockies, and Padres, Harrison has been tagged for 12 earned runs on 18 hits and SIX home runs allowed. Now he faces a projected Dodgers lineup that has a .359 wOBA and a .232 ISO against lefties this season with Martinez in the heart of it? Yeah, Martinez will be in my lineup.

Value

Jack Suwinski, Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, $3,600 - Another cheap Pirates player to consider is Suwinski. He’s gone through some serious peaks and valleys this season but he’s currently in the midst of a solid stretch. While his numbers in August were putrid, he’s been doing well lately and for the month of September has a .341 wOBA with a 112 wRC+ and .214 ISO. Hitting from the left side, he has the same type of matchup that we outlined with Bae. The Pirates are really cheap tonight and will have next to no ownership. Taking a couple of these lefties will help you jam in some of the more potent bats from Atlanta or Philly.

