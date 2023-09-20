NASCAR Fantasy Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas

The DFS NASCAR rankings below are based on a mixture of expected output and DraftKings Fantasy NASCAR salaries. The order is not based on the highest projected fantasy totals, but rather by the DFS value of each driver.

Set your DraftKings fantasy NASCAR lineups here: NAS $150K Engineer [$50K to 1st] (Cup)

1. Kyle Larson ($11,200) — For those scoring at home, Larson scored the most fantasy NASCAR points at Darlington. He did it again the next week at Kansas. Last week at Bristol, he scored the third-most DKFP.

2. Denny Hamlin ($11,000) — Lock him in. Not only did Hamlin earn his eighth top-5 DFS NASCAR score in the last 10 races last week. He won at Bristol.

3. Martin Truex Jr ($10,500) — That was a close one. The regular season champion survived the Round of 16. Hopefully, his bad luck is behind him, and Truex can resume being the fastest and most consistent driver in 2023.

4. Tyler Reddick ($10,200) — Track history and current form are the two main stats in DFS NASCAR. Reddick won at Texas in 2022. He won and was the runner-up in the last two intermediate-track races (Kansas and Darlington).

5. Christopher Bell ($9,900) — The JGR Toyotas are fast. The No. 20 Toyota is very fast. Bell has won three straight poles. In order to lead laps, a car must be up front. This is a significant edge.

For NASCAR insight and quick DFS help, follow Pearce Dietrich (@Race4thePrize) on Twitter.

6. William Byron ($10,800) — Three drivers have emerged as championship favorites — Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin. Don’t sleep on Byron. The last two weeks haven’t been great, but he earned top-5 finishes in the four races prior.

7. Ryan Blaney ($9,400) — Don’t be surprised if Blaney scores the most fantasy points and wins this weekend. He has the highest driver rating in the last eight Texas races. There hasn’t been a lot of 1.5-mile intermediate-track races in the last four months, but Blaney won one of them (Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte).

8. Chris Buescher ($8,800) — NASCAR has raced at one 1.5-mile intermediate track in four months. Buescher has been a top-5 driver over that span, but can he win at a traditional intermediate track? He did win at the two-mile intermediate track in Michigan.

9. Kyle Busch ($9,600) — The No. 8 RCR Chevy led the most laps and won the 2022 Texas race (Tyler Reddick). Busch has a top-5 driver rating in five of the last eight Texas races and a top-10 rating in six of the last eight.

10. Ty Gibbs ($7,900) — The rookie is getting better every week. JGR has three drivers in the playoffs, but the grandson is still receiving resources and attention. Whether it’s nepotism or an investment in the future, it’s working. Gibbs was the third-highest rated driver at Bristol.

11. Ross Chastain ($8,500) — He woke up at Darlington (top-5 finish). Then he went back to sleep. Since his win at Nashville in June, Chastain has two finishes inside of the top 10 (Michigan and Darlington).

12. Kevin Harvick ($8,300) — The dream is over. It was fantastical to believe Harvick could win the championship. Just look at his number or listen to what he said in his post-race interview, “We never had a chance.”

13. Joey Logano ($8,100) — The hope of back-to-back championships went out the window when Logano got collected in a typical bullring pile up at Bristol last Saturday night. Logano could quickly rebound. He has the second-highest driver rating in the last eight Texas races.

14. Chase Elliott ($9,200) — He’s close. Elliott has a top-15 driver rating in each of the last six races and a top-10 rating in four of the last six races. In the last intermediate-track race (Kansas), Elliott had a top-5 driver rating.

15. Zane Smith ($5,200) — One thing worth noting is that this is a 400-mile race. This is not the typical 500-mile Texas endurance race. There will be fewer laps-led points. Small-team drivers and place differential points are more significant this week.

Set your DraftKings fantasy NASCAR lineups here: NAS $150K Engineer [$50K to 1st] (Cup)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is greenflagradio2) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.