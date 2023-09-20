F1 Fantasy Racing Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for Formula 1 Lenovo Japanese Grand Prix 2023

Formula 1 stays in the East this week. It’s going to be a late night for DFS F1 players, but it will be worth it. DraftKings Fantasy F1 is celebrating the late-night race with a large fantasy racing contest that pays $10K to first place.

The DraftKings Lenovo Japanese Grand Prix 2023 slate locks at 1 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Set your DraftKings Fantasy F1 lineups here: F1 $50K Grand Prix [$10K to 1st]

1. Max Verstappen ($15,600) — The streak ended last week. It wasn’t surprising. Red Bull didn’t have fast cars and the Singapore Grand Prix is not Verstappen’s best street circuit. The new streak starts at Japan. Verstappen led all but one lap and won the 2022 Japanese GP.

2. Sergio Perez ($10,200) — Forget about Singapore. Checo Perez has been the No. 2 driver this season. He finished second to his Red Bull teammate in the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix.

3. Carlos Sainz ($8,400) — Is Ferrari back? Is Sainz the second-best driver? The Singapore Grand Prix was just one race. It was a good race, but just one race.

4. Lewis Hamilton ($9,200) — It appeared that Hamilton peaked in the summer at Silverstone, but his slide has ceased. Hamilton finished third in the Singapore GP. At Suzuka, Japan, he has four wins.

5. Fernando Alonso ($6,800) — The fairy dust has warn off. The Aston Martin car is turning into a pumpkin. Alonso finished 15th in the Singapore GP. Alonso’s runner-up finish in the Dutch GP wasn’t long ago, but his last two races have been disappointing.

6. Lando Norris ($9,400) — The season-long standings show a battle between Ferrari and Mercedes for the second spot this season. The actual races show something different. McLaren is the second-quickest team this season.

7. Charles Leclerc ($8,200) — The Ferrari vs. Mercedes battle rages on. Ferrari won the Singapore Grand Prix, and Mercedes secured a podium step. Leclerc was the weakest link for Ferrari, but he did finish fourth.

8. George Russell ($8,800) — Other than several poor races this season, his 2023 has been very similar to his 2022. Russell is a top-5 driver that occasionally sneaks onto the podium.

9. Pierre Gasly ($5,600) — The beat rolls on. Alpine was back in the points last week and once again attempting to establish itself as the top team in the Mid-Pack. Gasly finished sixth in the Singapore Grand Prix.

10. Alex Albon ($4,800) — His 11th place finish in the Singapore GP may seem to be a disappointment, but it was a major achievement. Singapore is a downforce track. Typically, Williams only excels at power tracks.

