Fantasy Football Rankings: 2023 Wide Receiver Preview, DraftKings DFS Value Picks

DraftKings NFL analyst Meghan Townsley previews and ranks the top five rookie wide receivers from last season, and gives her favorite wide receiver value plays on DraftKings fantasy football.

Meghan analyzes the raw statistics from the 2022 top-five first year receivers and the impact sub-par quarterbacks—besides Aaron Rodgers—had on those metrics. Taking a look back at last season, Steelers WR George Pickens was targeted by Mitch Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett, Falcons WR Drake London was targeted by Marcus Mariota, Jets WR Garrett Wilson had Zach Wilson and co., and Saints WR Chris Olave had a merry-go-round of quarterbacks in the backfield. That being said, these rookies did not have anyone close to elite helping them out.

With the majority of these second-year receivers having new quarterbacks in the mix—or quarterbacks with a bit more experience under their belt—Meghan predicts their production will increase substantially.

Take a look at some of her favorite value picks for wide receivers on DraftKings fantasy football.

CHRISTIAN WATSON ($6,000)

DRAKE LONDON ($5,400)

GEORGE PICKENS ($5,000)

Watch the segment below for her full preview!

