Fantasy Baseball Picks Today: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for September 2

As we continue the first weekend in September, Major League Baseball has another busy Saturday night in store on DraftKings, with an 11-game featured slate that begins at 7:10 p.m. ET. Just three of the 11 games are divisional matchups, but there are several intriguing series between playoff contenders in the same league that could serve as playoff series previews.

It should be a great night for fantasy baseball, so get your lineups set. As is always the case when you are playing DFS fantasy baseball, you'll want to be sure to stay up to date with any injury, weather, and lineup news, which can have an impact on your roster.

PITCHER

Stud

Luis Castillo, Seattle Mariners at New York Mets ($11,100) – The Mariners had an impressive August and surged to the top of the AL West. Part of that success was due to a great stretch from Castillo. He pitched at least six innings in each of his past eight starts, going 5-0 with a 3.12 ERA, a 3.13 FIP and a 0.94 WHIP. He totaled 63 strikeouts over 52 innings during that stretch and averaged 23.6 DKFP per outing.

Castillo has produced over 29 DKFP in three of his past four starts, showing his high ceiling. On Sunday, in his most recent trip to the mound, he only gave up one hit to the Kansas City Royals with six strikeouts in seven innings to get his 11th win of the season and post 30.6 DKFP. He’ll look for another good road outing as he takes on the Mets, who have scored the sixth-fewest runs in the majors since the All-Star break while hitting just .227 as a team. In their past nine games, they only scored 21 combined runs for an average of 2.3 runs per game.

Other Options – Blake Snell ($11,300), Kyle Bradish ($9,400)

Value

Mike Clevinger, Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers ($8,000) – Clevinger’s first season in Chicago has been a rocky one, but he has looked pretty sharp since coming off the IL at the end of July. In his six starts since then, he allowed one or zero runs four times and picked up 32 strikeouts in 35 innings on his way to a 2.31 ERA, 3.38 FIP and 1.00 WHIP. He has showcased good upside with over 20 DKFP in four of those six starts, including three of his past four.

Clevinger is coming off one of his best starts of the season last Sunday. He allowed just one hit and one run while picking up 10 strikeouts in seven innings to beat the Oakland Athletics and put up an impressive 36 DKFP. This matchup against the Tigers won’t be quite that easy, but the Tigers have continued to be in the top 10 in the league in K%, which gives a boost to Clevinger’s ceiling if he can keep piling up strikeouts. We have seen players who passed through waivers step up with strong showings, and Clevinger will look to continue that trend after going unclaimed and staying with the White Sox for the rest of this season.

Other Options – Kyle Harrison ($8,500), Reese Olsen ($7,300), Slade Cecconi ($6,000)

INFIELD

Stud

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers ($6,200) – Harper has been on an impressive roll lately and hit .423 (22-for-52) over his past 14 games with eight home runs, a .558 ISO and a .602 wOBA. He averaged 16.1 DKFP per contest over that span and will look to get back on track after a rough 0-for-4 performance to start the series on Friday. He’s in a good matchup against Colin Rea ($6,800), who has given up 19 homers in 19 starts this season with a 5.11 ERA, 5.07 FIP and 1.27 WHIP. Of those 19 homers allowed, 12 have been off the bat of left-handed batters, who have a .355 wOBA against him.

Stud

Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles at Arizona Diamondbacks ($5,400) – Henderson picked up two more hits on Friday night during the Orioles’ loss to Arizona, and he has hit safely in 15 of his past 16 games, going 24-for-66 (.364) with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and three stolen bases. Over that span, the 22-year-old averaged 12.1 DKFP per contest while usually hitting from the second spot in Baltimore’s batting order. He can slot in at either SS or 3B and provide consistent production and elite upside from just over $5K.

Other Options – Bobby Witt Jr. ($6,000), Alex Bregman ($5,600), William Contreras ($4,600)

Value

Ernie Clement, Toronto Blue Jays at Colorado Rockies ($2,600) – With the Blue Jays in Denver to take on the Rockies, Clement is a great cheap option on the left side of the infield while he helps fill in for injured starters Matt Chapman (finger) and Bo Bichette (quadriceps). Clement put together a strong season for the Buffalo Bisons in Triple-A with a .339 batting average, .405 wOBA, 11 homers and 12 stolen bases. He was called up Monday and has gone 6-for-15 (.400) with a triple, a home run, three runs scored and four RBI in his four straight starts at SS. He had that home run and 28 DKFP in the series opener Friday and is once again a great play under $3K due to his high ceiling.

Value

Ronny Mauricio, New York Mets vs. Seattle Mariners ($2,000) – Mauricio went 2-for-3 with a double and 8.0 DKFP in his MLB debut on Friday, and he can again be the key to finding the salary you need to spend in other spots since he’s priced at the minimum. The 22-year-old prospect hit .295 with 23 homers, 24 stolen bases and a .368 wOBA for Triple-A Syracuse before being called up Friday. He started at 2B since Francisco Lindor ($4,900) continues to play SS, but Mauricio brings a high ceiling at this low salary, making him a great option to consider even in this matchup against Castillo and the Mariners.

Other Options – Hunter Goodman ($3,300), Donovan Solano ($2,900), Matthew Batten ($2,600)

OUTFIELD

Stud

Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers ($6,900) – Acuña has led the Braves to back-to-back wins against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. He had a home run and a stolen base in each game, with 33 DKFP on Thursday and 28 DKFP on Friday. He became the first player in MLB history with 30 home runs and 60 steals in a season and is now up to 31 homers and 63 stolen bases to go with his .338 batting average and .424 wOBA. The Braves have a good matchup against Emmet Sheehan ($7,100) as they look to continue to make a statement in a matchup of two of the top teams in the National League. Acuña’s dual-threat production makes him a top pay-up option to consider on any slate if you can make his salary fit under your cap.

Stud

Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners at New York Mets ($6,400) – Rodriguez returned to the lineup after missing two games due to a nerve issue, and he went 2-for-4 with a double and eight DKFP. Nothing but injury has been able to slow him down lately, and he had multiple hits in 14 of his past 21 games. In those games, he went 45-for-95 (.474) with 11 doubles, seven homers and nine stolen bases. He averaged 17.3 DKFP per contest in those 21 games and should be in a good spot to stay hot against lefty David Peterson ($6,300). Rodriguez has strong splits with a .317 batting average this season against southpaws with a .359 wOBA.

Other Options – Aaron Judge ($6,600), Corbin Carroll ($5,700), Davis Schneider ($4,900)

Value

Brandon Marsh, Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers ($3,300) – Marsh is another lefty on the Phillies on the strong side of the splits against Rae (like Bryce Harper discussed above.) After returning from an IL stint due to knee soreness, Marsh went 10-for-24 (.417) with a double, a home run and two stolen bases. He averaged 11.1 DKFP in his eight games with an at-bat and is a solid source of salary relief with potential power and speed production.

Value

Jasson Dominguez, New York Yankees at Houston Astros ($2,000) – The Martian made his MLB debut on Friday and smashed a home run on the first pitch he saw from Justin Verlander. Dominguez is the Yankees’ top prospect and got the call-up at just 20 after a strong but brief showing in Triple-A. He only played nine games for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders but went 13-for-31 (.419) with three doubles, a triple, a stolen base and a .481 wOBA. He’ll look to continue that success and secure his spot in the Yankees’ young core with a strong finish to the season. He and Mauricio both come at the minimum salary, bring high upside, and provide plenty of salary cap relief. Pairing the dynamic rookies in your fantasy lineup provides plenty of flexibility to pay up for superstars like Acuña and Rodriguez.

Other Options – Andrew Benintendi ($3,400), Parker Meadows ($3,300), Alek Thomas ($2,500)

