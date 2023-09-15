Fantasy Football Value Picks: NFL Week 6 Injuries, Fantasy Start/Sits, DraftKings DFS Value Picks

DraftKings NFL analyst Meghan Townsley reviews the most significant injuries going into Week 6, suggests who to avoid in your lineups, and gives her favorite high-upside value plays on DraftKings fantasy football.

When a star gets injured, there’s always someone to fill the role behind him. Meghan analyzes how the biggest injuries from Week 5 affect fantasy football lineups, which backup players are the smartest plays for Week 6, and which ones should warm the bench. Now of course, these picks are based on the leading man being ruled out or limited, so make sure to keep up with all the lineup news by following @DKNetwork.

Take a look at some of her favorite value picks on DraftKings fantasy football.

STARTS/VALUE PLAYS:

RB EMARI DEMERCADO ($4,900)

RB D’ONTA FOREMAN ($4,400)

WR K.J. OSBORN ($4,400)

WR JOSH DOWNS ($4,100)

FADES:

GUS EDWARDS (SHOWDOWN, $5,200)

COURTLAND SUTTON (SHOWDOWN, $7,800)

MUST START:

ISIAH PACHECO (SHOWDOWN, $9,400)

