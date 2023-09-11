DraftKings Fantasy Golf Picks: Fortinet Championship Predictions, Preview

Just like that, we are back. After an exhausting two-week offseason, the PGA TOUR is back in action this week in Napa, California. Silverado Resort and Spa will host the Fortinet Championship. The course measures as a 7,123-yard par 72 and features Poa Annua greens.

Headlining the field this week will be two-time defending champion, and California kid, Max Homa.

Below, I have outlined three of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.

Max Homa ($11,000)

This one feels like a layup. Homa is leaps and bounds the best player in this field, and he’s also coming in white hot. He’s posted five straight top-12 finishes dating back to the Genesis Scottish Open, which include a pair of top-six finishes at the BMW Championship and FedEx St. Jude. As mentioned above, Homa is also the two-time defending champion at the Fortinet, and will be looking for the three-peat this week.

He always seems to play well in California, and has especially putted well on Poa greens in his career. Homa has won this event with winning scores of 16- and 19-under-par each of the past two years, so it’s clear you need to score here to win. Thankfully, Homa ranked sixth on the PGA TOUR in birdie average last season.

There is just too much opportunity cost this week to fade the win equity that Homa possesses, even at $11,000.

Mark Hubbard ($8,300)

Hubbard is always someone I look to target during the Fall portion of the PGA TOUR schedule, as he’s usually one of the more talented players to show up to these events. This has very much been the case here at the Fortinet, where Hubbard will be making his eighth appearance over the past 10 years.

In those seven starts in Napa, he’s made the cut five times and finished T21 or better in three of his past four. Hubbard flashed serious upside this past season with five top-10 finishes, including T9 at Colonial and T6 at the RBC Canadian Open. Hubbard also ranked 13th on the PGA TOUR in SG: Approach in 2023, and No. 1 in this field.

He’s a rock solid option this week at just $8,300.

Dylan Wu ($7,600)

Wu feels a bit underpriced for his talent level in this field. He’s coming off an impressive 2023 season where he posted a pair of top-10 finishes and six additional top-30 finishes in his 26 starts. One of those top 10s came recently at the 3M Open two starts ago, where he would finish T5, so his recent form is in good shape.

With there being four par 5s at Silverado, par-5 scoring is obviously going to be paramount. That will be right up Wu’s alley, as he ranked 13th on the PGA TOUR in that department in 2023, while sitting 19th in birdie average as well. Simply put, the man can score.

In two starts at Silverado he’s missed a cut and finished T47, but he’s a much more polished player now and should absolutely build on that this week. At just $7,600, Wu is a really nice value option this week.

