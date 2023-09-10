Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Plays for Week 1

During the week, DraftKings Network analysts give their favorite fantasy football picks for the upcoming DraftKings DFS slate. Below is a collection of top DraftKings fantasy football plays for Week 1 of the NFL season.

Stan Son: Top Studs and Value Plays

QB

Lamar Jackson ($8,000)

Sam Howell ($4,900)

RB

Alexander Mattison ($6,500)

Brian Robinson Jr. ($5,100)

WR

Tyreek Hill ($8,200)

Marvin Mims ($3,000)

TE

Tyler Higbee ($4,800)

Cole Turner ($2,500)

DST

Seahawks ($3,300), Commanders ($2,800)

Steve Buchanan: Top Value Plays

QB

Sam Howell ($4,900)

RB

Jamaal Williams ($5,100)

WR

Marvin Mims Jr. ($3,000)

TE

Luke Musgrave ($2,900)

Geoff Ulrich: Top High-Upside Tournament Plays

Game Stack: Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins

QB

Baker Mayfield ($4,900)

RB

Josh Jacobs ($7,700)

Rachaad White ($5,500)

WR

Deebo Samuel ($5,500)

Jonathan Mingo ($3,200)

TE

Juwan Johnson ($4,300)

DST

Atlanta Falcons ($3,200)

Mike Barner: Top QB/WR Stacks

Geno Smith ($6,100)/DK Metcalf ($7,000)

Derek Carr ($5,300)/ Chris Olave ($6,500)

Trevor Lawrence ($6,500)/Calvin Ridley ($6,500)

Kirk Cousins ($6,300)/Justin Jefferson ($8,800)

