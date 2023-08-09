Fantasy Golf Picks: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Plays for the FedEx St. Jude Championship

DraftKings contributor Geoff Ulrich and RotoWire’s Len Hochberg join The Sweat to give their top DraftKings picks for the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $1.2M Summer Sand Trap [$250K to 1st]

Geoff’s Picks:

Top Play Above $10K

Scottie Scheffler ($12,100)

Top Plays Between $9-10K

Rickie Fowler ($9,500)

Tommy Fleetwood ($9,100)

Collin Morikawa ($9,000)

Top Plays in $8K Range

Tony Finau ($8,700)

Sungjae Im ($8,000)

Top Play Between $7.5-8K

Corey Conners ($7,600)

Top Value Play

Cameron Davis ($7,200)

Len’s Picks:

Top Play Above $10K

Scottie Scheffler ($12,100)

Top Plays Between $9-10K

Tyrrell Hatton ($9,700)

Tommy Fleetwood ($9,100)

Top Plays in $8K Range

Matt Fitzpatrick ($8,600)

Wyndham Clark ($8,500)

Top Plays Between $7.5-8K

Russell Henley ($7,800)

Sepp Straka ($7,700)

Top Value Plays

Harris English ($7,000)

Alex Smalley ($6,800)

Andrew Putnam ($6,400)

Watch the segment below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $1.2M Summer Sand Trap [$250K to 1st]

Watch The Sweat LIVE weekdays at 11 a.m. ET by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel!

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.