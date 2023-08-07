DraftKings Fantasy Golf Picks: FedEx St. Jude Championship Predictions, Preview

We have finally reached the FedEx Cup Playoffs. TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, will host the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which measures as a 7,243-yard par 70 and features Bermuda grass greens. Being that this is now the playoffs, we have a 70-man, no-cut event on tap.

The field is obviously loaded, with most of the top players in the world in attendance, led at the top by Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm.

Below, I have outlined three of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $1.2M Summer Sand Trap [$250K to 1st]

Jon Rahm ($11,100)

Going to Rahm saves you $1,000 off Scottie Scheffler and $400 off Rory McIlroy. Rahm has the best course history of the trio as well, finishing solo seventh and T5 (last year) in three starts at TPC Southwind. After playing just four events since early May, Rahm reminded the world that he’s still as dominant as anyone, posting a T2 at The Open Championship.

The Spaniard gained 4.54 strokes on approach and 3.17 off the tee at Royal Liverpool and sits No. 2 in this field in SG: Total over his past 48 rounds. When he’s on, Rahm is one of the best putters in the world, which is the trait Scheffler — and to a lesser extent — McIlroy doesn’t possess. It’s simply a matter of choice at the top this week, and I really like what Rahm showed in England, which is enough for him to get the nod over the top two.

He will also be the lowest-owned player of the big three.

Sam Burns ($8,100)

Burns will likely fly under the radar this week, as he usually does in elite field events like this. However, in two starts at the FedEx St. Jude, he’s finished T2 and T20, so he must not be taken lightly. Among anyone with more than one start at this event, Burns sits third in this field in SG: Total per round at TPC Southwind.

We are also catching him at a good time, as his recent form has been strong. Burns finished T14 last week at the Wyndham, which was on the heels of a T19 at the Scottish Open a few weeks back. More so than most golfers, Burns really seems to play well at tracks where he’s historically done well, which should set him up well this week.

At $8,100, Burns makes for a really nice contrarian option at a very palatable price tag.

Andrew Putnam ($6,400)

Being that this is a no-cut event, we can safely roster players below $7,000 this week to jam in some studs at the top and feel good about it. Even in this field, Putnam feels a bit too cheap, sitting just $400 above the stone minimum on DraftKings. He’s played extremely steady golf all season, making 21-of-27 cuts with three top-10 finishes.

Putnam’s course history is also quite strong, as he’s played TPC Southwind four times in his career and has finishes of T5, solo second and T24 in three of them. He ranks 15th in this field in SG: Total per round at this course and 17th in driving accuracy over his past 48 rounds as well. Keeping the ball in the fairway will be of utmost importance this week with penal rough and water hazards lurking throughout the course.

At this dirt-cheap price tag, Putnam allows you to fit anyone you want in your lineup and is one of the best values on the slate.

