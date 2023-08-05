Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for August 6

It sets up to be a jam-packed Sunday afternoon of fantasy baseball with 11 games on the main slate on DraftKings, which gets underway at 1:35 p.m. ET. The Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians are in the MLB leadoff spot as a single-game Showdown contest before the main slate, and there are three late games on the West Coast that are also off the main slate. The other 22 teams are in play, though, providing plenty of options to consider as you put your lineups together for Sunday afternoon.

PITCHER

Stud

Tyler Glasnow, Tampa Bay Rays at Detroit Tigers ($11,000) – Glasnow has been so dialed in and brings such a high ceiling with his strikeout potential that he’s worth paying all the way up to $11K. Glasnow has at least seven strikeouts in each of his last eight starts with a total of 70 strikeouts in 47 2⁄ 3 innings over that span. That many strikeouts give him a 13.22 K/9 rate, which would be the second-highest rate in the majors for the season.

As he has continued to ramp to full strength, he has worked at least six innings in four straight outings and gone 3-0 in those outings. He has allowed only a total of five earned runs in those outings with a 1.67 ERA, 2.53 FIP and 0.85 WHIP. In those four starts, Glasnow has averaged 28.2 DKFP with over 30 DKFP in each of his past two outings. Glasnow actually has an easier matchup on paper than he did in those two starts as he faces the Tigers on Sunday. Detroit has scored the second-fewest runs in the Major Leagues this season and has the second-lowest team ISO. The Tigers have also posted a lower team wOBA than any other team this season, so Glasnow should be set up with a good chance to reach his extremely high ceiling.

Other Options – Brandon Woodruff ($9,300), Sandy Alcántara ($8,900)

Value

Andrew Heaney, Texas Rangers vs. Miami Marlins ($7,800) – Heaney is coming off his best start of the season and has a great matchup in this contest at home against the slumping Marlins. Heaney struck out a season-high 11 in six shutout innings against the White Sox on Tuesday, earning his eighth win of the season and 38.3 DKFP. He has won three of his past four starts, although none were nearly as dominant as his most recent outing.

Heaney will look to build on that exceptional outing as he faces the Marlins, who are trending in the wrong direction. They have the third-lowest team ISO in the Major Leagues over the past 30 days and have scored the third-fewest runs, averaging just 3.5 runs during that timeframe. They did manage to score eight runs on Saturday, but prior to that had scored two runs or fewer in four of the previous five games. Heaney has enough upside to be the best play under $8K, and he will have the backing of the powerful Texas lineup as he tries to outduel Sandy Alcántara ($8,900).

Other Options – José Urquidy ($7,300), Lyon Richardson ($6,500), Dallas Keuchel ($5,500)

INFIELD

Stud

Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals at Philadelphia Phillies ($5,400) – The Royals had actually been rolling behind a red-hot Bobby Witt coming into Saturday’s game. Their seven-game winning streak came to an end and Witt went 0-for-3 with 4.0 DKFP, but they’ll look to get back on track Sunday as they face Taijuan Walker ($7,500) in their season finale in Philly. Witt has been carrying the team over their recent surge, and in his 12 games before Saturday’s letdown, he hit .442 (23-for-52) with three doubles, a triple, four homers, a .518 wOBA and five stolen bases on top of that. In those 12 games, he produced 15.4 DKFP per contest, showing off just how high his ceiling can be with his potent blend of power and speed. He’s actually still surprisingly affordable compared to many other infielders, especially SS without nearly as much form coming into Sunday’s matchup.

Stud

Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs ($5,600) – Albies has been a great option this season against lefties, and he is on the strong side of his splits for this matchup with Justin Steele ($9,700). Albies has hit .379 this season against southpaws with five homers, a .443 wOBA and a 179 wRC+. Albies has also been picking up the pace along with the rest of the Braves’ thriving lineup. In his 11 most recent games, he has averaged 11 DKFP per contest with three homers and a .267 (12-for-45) batting average. The Braves took a tough loss Saturday but will look to bounce back Sunday afternoon, making Albies a good look as a 2B option.

Other Options – Austin Riley ($6,000), Nolan Arenado ($5,400), Justin Turner ($4,500)

Value

Joey Meneses, Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds ($3,700) – The Nationals are going for the sweep in Cincinnati, as they face Lyon Richardson ($6,500) in his MLB debut. Meneses has been a steady force in the middle of the Nats’ lineup for most of the season and has posted a .281 average with nine homers and a .318 wOBA. Meneses has produced 10.5 DKFP per game over his 10 most recent contests with three of his nine home runs this season coming during that stretch. He has a 50% hard-hit rate over that timeframe, so he’s seeing the ball well and hitting in the middle of a lineup that has been performing much better over the last few weeks. If you spend up at other spots, going with a play under $4K at 1B like Meneses can still bring solid production.

Value

Luis Urías, Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays ($2,900) – In one of the less significant trade deadline moves, the Red Sox acquired Urías from the Brewers. The 26-year-old former top prospect has battled multiple injuries this season and had been playing at Triple-A. The Red Sox designated Christian Arroyo for assignment to make room for Urías, showing they do think he can bring value to the team. He started each of the two games since being called up and has gone 3-for-7 with a double, an RBI and an average of 8.5 DKFP per game. Obviously, that’s an extremely small sample size, but Urías has shown enough potential over the past few years to be a solid punt play under $3K—and can be especially useful since he can fill in at 2B or 3B in your lineup.

Other Options – Elehuris Montero ($3,500), Jordan Westburg ($3,000), Liover Peguero ($2,800)

OUTFIELD

Stud

Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs ($6,600) – Acuña continues to have an amazing season, and he would definitely be getting more attention as the best player in baseball if it wasn’t for the Ohtani show in Los Angeles. Acuña has collected three hits in each of the first two games of the Braves series in Chicago and is now hitting .341 with 25 home runs, 52 stolen bases, and a .429 wOBA in 108 games this season. Acuña has averaged 12.9 DKFP per game on the year and an even better 15.7 DKFP over his past 10 games, which have included two home runs and six stolen bases to go with a .444 batting average. He consistently puts up great production and always brings a high ceiling since he can go off with a huge game in multiple categories. You’ll have to go cheap other places, but a Braves stack with Acuña and Albies is a great way to start your Sunday afternoon lineup construction.

Bryan Reynolds, Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers ($4,500) – Reynolds started the season strong after signing a big deal this offseason with the Pirates and led them to a strong start to the season. Unfortunately, both he and the team tailed off, and he landed on the IL in June with a back issue. He didn’t really find his groove until after the All-Star break but has caught fire over his past 12 games coming into Saturday’s matchup. In those contests, Reynolds hit .340 with four homers and a .417 wOBA while averaging 10 DKFP per contest. He and the Pirates will face Brandon Woodruff ($9,300), who will be making his first Major League start since April 7. It should be a good matchup for Reynolds to deliver elite production at this mid-range salary.

Other Options – Christian Yelich ($5,300), George Springer ($5,000), Jarren Duran ($4,300)

Value

Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves ($3,500) – Happ homered on Saturday and now has five homers in his past 10 games. During that span, he has three doubles and just one single while hitting .265, but still averaging 13.2 DKFP per contest. Happ is known for going on hot streaks of production, and he seems to be in the middle of a good run. He comes at a very affordable salary for this matchup with Charlie Morton ($9,900) and brings a good upside at Wrigley Field.

Value

Johan Rojas, Philadelphia Phillies vs. Kansas City Royals ($2,100) – If you opt to go ultra-cheap at one of your outfield spots, Rojas is an intriguing play due to his speed upside. The 22-year-old prospect has a hit and double-digit DKFP in three of his past four starts and has gone 12-for-40 (.300) in his 16 games this season in the majors with four stolen bases in four attempts. In Double-A, he swiped 30 bases in 76 games before being called up, and his elite stolen base potential matched with a good contact rate make him a good play at barely more than the minimum salary. Rojas came off the bench Saturday, but he started five of the team’s previous six games.

Other Options – Tyler O’Neill ($3,500), Tommy Pham ($3,100), Henry Davis ($2,900)

