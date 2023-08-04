Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Plays for August 4

DraftKings contributor Nick Friar and RotoWire’s Paul Bruno join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings plays for tonight’s MLB slate.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $222K Relay Throw [$50K to 1st]

Nick’s Picks:

Pitcher Above $8K

Reid Detmers ($8,200)

Pitcher Under $8K

Bobby Miller ($7,500)

Infielder Above $4.5K

Josh Jung ($4,700)

Outfielder Above $4.5K

Kyle Schwarber ($4,600)

Value Play

Jose Abreu ($3,600)

Paul’s Picks:

Pitcher Above $8K

James Paxton ($9,000)

Pitcher Under $8K

Bobby Miller ($7,500)

Infielder Above $4.5K

Bryce Harper ($5,400)

Outfielder Above $4.5K

Yordan Alvarez ($6,000)

Value Play

Jordan Westburg ($2,900)

Watch the segment below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

