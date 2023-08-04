Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 12-Team PPR (2023)

Redraft season has arrived, which means it’s time to ramp up the fantasy football content!

I’m back with another 12-team PPR mock draft. In this particular article, I’m going to be drafting out of the No. 6 spot. As the weeks go on, I’ll release more mocks out of different positions.

This mock draft took place on Sleeper. I’ll be providing analysis for every pick along with full round-by-round results. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

Round 1, Pick 6: Bijan Robinson

Other top available players:

Tyreek Hill

Cooper Kupp

Saquon Barkley

If you’ve been following my FF content since the HotlineFantasy days, you know my strategy in the past has almost always been drafting three running backs in the first four rounds. However, as more teams continue to adopt the backfield committee approach, I’ve softened my stance on stocking up at the position early.

I do still think it’s important to grab one back in your first two rounds, and that’s exactly what I’ve done with Robinson in this mock. I’m quite bullish on the Falcons rookie, which was clearly demonstrated by my willingness to take him over elite receivers like Kupp and Hill.

"But Dave, why would I spend a first-round pick on a rookie running back?"



Here's why!



RBs drafted in the top 10 at the NFL Draft since 2013:



- Todd Gurley

- Ezekiel Elliott

- Leonard Fournette

- Christian McCaffrey

- Saquon Barkley



All were top-10 fantasy RBs as rookies! — Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge) August 1, 2023

(Check out the entirety of Dave’s thread, it’s fantastic.)

Drafting rookie running backs isn’t nearly as risky as it used to be. Nowadays, teams expect their young guys to come in and handle a bulk of the workload immediately. We’ve all seen the highlights of Bijan so far in training camp both rushing and catching passes out of the backfield. He could easily see 300+ touches in Year 1 and contend for the overall RB1 finish.

Round 1 Results

Justin Jefferson Christian McCaffrey Ja’Marr Chase Austin Ekeler Travis Kelce Bijan Robinson Tyreek Hill Cooper Kupp Stefon Diggs Saquon Barkley Nick Chubb Patrick Mahomes

Round 2, Pick 7: Davante Adams

Other top available players:

Garrett Wilson

Josh Jacobs

Tony Pollard

I was ecstatic to see Adams fall to me at No. 19 overall.

He’s working with a downgrade in talent at quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo compared to prior years, but Jimmy G’s major strength — accuracy — works to Adams’ advantage.

When you’re as talented as the star wideout is, as long the guy throwing you the ball can put it in a catchable window, it’s enough to produce. I’m expecting the Raiders to be a bit of a train wreck this season, but that was also the case in 2022 and Adams still finished with 100 receptions for 1,516 yards and 14 (!!) touchdowns.

The Raiders may have a tough year, but he should be just fine.

Round 2 Results

Amon-Ra St. Brown A.J. Brown Jonathan Taylor CeeDee Lamb Jaylen Waddle Derrick Henry Davante Adams Garrett Wilson Josh Jacobs Rhamondre Stevenson Tony Pollard Josh Allen

Round 3, Pick 6: Najee Harris

Other top available players:

Chris Olave

Joe Burrow

Calvin Ridley

It was tough sledding for Harris last year behind one of the worst offensive lines in football, as he averaged just 3.8 yards per carry.

However, volume is king for fantasy RBs, and Najee will see plenty of that once again this season. The 25-year-old saw 272 carries and caught 41 balls last year, finishing as PPR RB14. The Steelers bolstered their O-line significantly this offseason by drafting Broderick Jones 14th overall and signing guard Isaac Seumalo.

Pair those upgrades with the likely improvement we’re going to see from Kenny Pickett in terms of stretching the defense out with his passing, and Harris should find much more success on the ground this year. I’m a fan of the value here in Round 3.

Round 3 Results

Tee Higgins Mark Andrews Jalen Hurts Breece Hall DeVonta Smith Najee Harris Chris Olave Joe Burrow DK Metcalf Calvin Ridley Kenneth Walker Travis Etienne

Round 4, Pick 7: Lamar Jackson

Other top available players:

Keenan Allen

Dameon Pierce

Terry McLaurin

I haven’t always been a fan of drafting quarterbacks this early — and in reality the jury is still out — but I do like targeting Jackson in the fourth round if he starts to slip from his current ADP (#36 on FantasyPros)

2022 was a tough campaign for Lamar, who only played 12 games and struggled consistently to stay healthy. However, the elite dual-threat QB finally got his contract extension, which means both he and the Ravens can move forward focusing solely on football and improving Baltimore’s product on the field.

At his best, Jackson is one of the best fantasy producers in the league, and he’s working with a dramatically improved supporting cast compared to prior years. On paper, he’s due for a huge season.

Round 4 Results

Joe Mixon Aaron Jones Amari Cooper Jahmyr Gibbs Deebo Samuel Justin Herbert Lamar Jackson Keenan Allen T.J. Hockenson Dameon Pierce Terry McLaurin DeAndre Hopkins

Round 5, Pick 6: Michael Pittman Jr.

Other top available players:

Jerry Jeudy

Christian Watson

Kyle Pitts

To be completely honest, I wasn’t in love with the value in this round for pretty much any option in the available player pool. I knew I needed a WR2, so I reached slightly — at least, in my opinion — for Pittman Jr.

I’m actually quite a big fan of MPJ in real life, and he’s a solid No. 2 receiver considering the approach I took with this mock. It just feels like a lot has to go right for the 25-year-old to break out in the way we know he’s capable of.

Pittman Jr. finished as PPR WR20 in 2022, and while his dynasty prospects were significantly bolstered this offseason after Indy drafted Anthony Richardson, there will likely be some serious bumps in the road for the rookie this year.

All of that said, compared to the other available options, I felt comfortable rolling with Pittman Jr. here.

Round 5 Results

D.J. Moore Justin Fields George Kittle JK Dobbins Drake London Michael Pittman Jr. Jerry Jeudy Christian Watson Kyle Pitts Trevor Lawrence Chris Godwin D’Andre Swift

Round 6, Pick 7: Darren Waller

Other top available players:

Christian Kirk

Brandon Aiyuk

Mike Evans

Round 6-8 is my sweet spot for drafting a tight end, and Waller stands out as by far the best option realistically available in that range.

Early reports from the Giants’ training camp indicate that Waller has emerged as Daniel Jones’ clear No. 1 target, which would obviously do wonders for his fantasy prospects.

Round 7: Darren Waller



- Could be the #1 target for Daniel Jones in an offense that took big steps in 2022



- 145 / 117 tgts ... 2 szns of 1,100 rec yds ... 17.4 PPG szn on Waller's resume



- Lack of rec options + major volume + rec / TD upside + health = Top 3 TE potential pic.twitter.com/kQskjUAOMp — Nick Skrip (@P2WFantasy) July 11, 2023

(Nick is a great analyst and a worthwhile follow with fantasy season on the horizon)

Not a ton of analysis is needed for this selection. Waller is primed for a huge bounce-back campaign as the potential top option in an improving offense. He may have the best ADP value among tight ends in drafts at the moment.

Round 6 Results

Miles Sanders Alexander Mattison Cam Akers Dalvin Cook James Conner Dallas Goedert Darren Waller Deshaun Watson Christian Kirk Brandon Aiyuk Diontae Johnson Mike Evans

Round 7, Pick 6: Alvin Kamara

Other top available players:

Javonte Williams

David Montgomery

George Pickens

Alvin Kamara? In Round 7?

Yeah, I had to do it.

Kamara’s situation is uncertain at the time of the article, as it recently was reported that the star back is expected to be suspended for his misdemeanor “breach of peace” charge related to a Las Vegas incident in February 2022.

How long his suspension will be is unclear, but even if Kamara misses six games, the value in drafting a top-10 fantasy back — when he returns — in the seventh round is immense.

Obviously, there’s always a chance Kamara is suspended for much longer than six games, but the upside was worth the risk.

Round 7 Results

Mike Williams Marquise Brown Rachaad White Tyler Lockett Isaiah Pacheco Alvin Kamara Javonte Williams Jaxon Smith-Njigba David Montgomery George Pickens Evan Engram Jahan Dotson

Round 8, Pick 7: Brandin Cooks

Other top available players:

James Cook

AJ Dillon

Antonio Gibson

It feels like I write the same thing every year, but Brandin Cooks truly is one of the most underrated receivers in the league. Maybe THE MOST underrated.

Cooks has racked up 1,000+ yards in six of his last eight years. It doesn’t matter what the system is, who’s throwing him the ball, etc. He’s going to produce.

Now, it is worth noting that his situation has drastically improved compared to last year with the Texans. Cooks was dealt to the Cowboys this offseason and will serve as Dak Prescott’s new No. 2 receiver. After resting quite a few weeks during the 2022 campaign, the veteran wideout should be refreshed and ready to contribute right away in Dallas.

Round 8 Results

Kadarius Toney Dak Prescott Pat Freiermuth Tua Tagovailoa Jordan Addison Treylon Burks Brandin Cooks James Cook Anthony Richardson AJ Dillon Antonio Gibson Brian Robinson

Round 9, Pick 6: Khalil Herbert

Other top available players:

Samaje Perine

Zach Charbonnet

Michael Thomas

Herbert is reportedly battling D’Onta Foreman for the job as Chicago’s lead back, but it’s hard to imagine him losing that competition considering how effective he’s been in the role in short stints.

In 13 games last year, he rushed 129 times for 731 yards, boasting an impressive 5.7 yards per carry average. With David Montgomery out of the equation, Herbert should see a significantly expanded role in a (hopefully) improved Bears offense this season.

Round 9 Results

Jamaal Williams Quentin Johnston Jaxon Smith-Njigba Rashaad Penny David Njoku Khalil Herbert Samaje Perine Zach Charbonnet Michael Thomas Gabe Davis Dalton Schultz Aaron Rodgers

Round 10, Pick 7: Damien Harris

Other top available players:

Elijah Moore

Rashod Bateman

Cole Kmet

James Cook is primed to lead the Bills’ backfield, but Harris should carve out a consistent role for himself as Buffalo’s bruiser. Considering how dominant Josh Allen and company have been over the years, the veteran back won’t need many touches to make an impact in fantasy matchups.

I would expect Harris to see 6-10 carries per week, while handling a bulk of the goal-line touches with obvious upside if Cook goes down with an injury at some point.

Round 10 Results

Zay Flowers Odell Beckham Jr. Kirk Cousins Courtland Sutton Devon Achane Jamison Williams Damien Harris Elijah Moore Rashod Bateman Cole Kmet Geno Smith Chigoziem Okonkwo

Round 11, Pick 6: Skyy Moore

Other top available players:

Adam Thielen

Tyler Allgeier

Devin Singletary

Moore appeared in my most recent article as a top fantasy sleeper for the 2023 season. Find that excerpt below:

“I’m sure many of my readers let out an audible groan when they scrolled down to see this pick. We all know the sentiment shared around the boom-or-bust potential of Chiefs receivers over the years, typically resulting in them not living up to the hype.

This time, things could be different.

Travis Kelce is obviously the No. 1 receiving threat in this offense and Patrick Mahomes’ go-to guy, but after him, the role as second option is up for grabs.

Kadarius Toney has all the potential in the world, but can’t seem to stay healthy. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is a one-dimensional deep threat. Justyn Ross has potential, but it’s too early to put any real stock in his hype train. Out of the current candidates on the roster, Moore has arguably the best chance of stepping into a significantly expanded role this season.

Anytime you can draft a guy who should be catching passes from Mahomes consistently after the 10th round, you take advantage of that opportunity.”

Round 11 Results

Jerick McKinnon Dalton Kincaid Allen Lazard Tyler Higbee Elijah Mitchell Skyy Moore Adam Thielen Greg Dulcich Tyler Allgeier Devin Singletary Jakobi Meyers Darnell Mooney

Round 12, Pick 7: Tank Bigsby

Other top available players:

Bryce Young

Tyler Boyd

Ezekiel Elliott

Another one of my favorite “sleepers” in fantasy drafts at the moment:

“As we continue to see reports of Bigsby impressing in camp with the Jaguars, I have a feeling his ADP will rise at least a few rounds between now and the start of the season. That said, at the moment, he’s clearly a steal in the 15th round.

Travis Etienne, Jacksonville’s lead back, even admitted that the additions of Bigsby and D’Ernest Johnson will help reduce his workload while improving his health and effectiveness in shorter bursts. In the current NFL era, running back committees are clearly the way to go, which means Bigsby should see legitimate touches on a week-to-week basis.

I’m not saying Tank is a league-winner — although we could consider having that conversation if Etienne were to suffer an injury down the stretch — but the rookie has significant potential to contribute right away in one of the league’s most dynamic offenses.”

Round 12 Results

Rondale Moore Russell Wilson Sam LaPorta Daniel Jones D’Onta Foreman Jared Goff Tank Bigsby Bryce Young Tyler Boyd Rashee Rice San Francisco 49ers D/ST Ezekiel Elliott

Round 13, Pick 6: Michael Mayer

Other top available players:

Raheem Mostert

Nico Collins

Cowboys D/ST

I generally like to pick up a late-round tight end with upside as insurance, and that’s exactly the case with Mayer. It will likely take the rookie some time to adjust to the NFL, but he could end up playing a pretty consistent role in Las Vegas’ passing game with Jimmy Garoppolo notoriously loving to utilize his tight ends.

Round 13 Results

Gerald Everett Jonathan Mingo Kendre Miller Harrison Butker Philadelphia Eagles Michael Mayer Dallas Cowboys D/ST Raheem Mostert Evan McPherson Buffalo Bills D/ST Justin Tucker Daniel Carlson

Round 14, Pick 7: New England Patriots D/ST

Per usual, I selected the best D/ST unit available with this pick.

Round 14 Results

New York Jets D/ST Baltimore Ravens D/ST Jake Elliott Miami Dolphins D/ST Tyler Bass Younghoe Koo New England Patriots D/ST Brandon McManus Pittsburgh Steelers D/ST Jason Myers Nico Collins Kansas City Chiefs D/ST

Round 15, Pick 6: Graham Gano

Similar to my last pick, I went with the best kicker available to round out my squad.

Round 15 Results

Matt Gay Jason Sanders Seattle Seahawks D/ST Kyler Murray Roschon Johnson Graham Gano Irv Smith Jr. Green Bay Packers D/ST Romeo Doubs Jalin Hyatt Jaylen Warren Dawson Knox

Final Roster

1.6 - Bijan Robinson

2.7 - Davante Adams

3.6 - Najee Harris

4.7 - Lamar Jackson

5.6 - Michael Pittman Jr.

6.7 - Darren Waller

7.6 - Alvin Kamara

8.7 - Brandin Cooks

9.6 - Khalil Herbert

10.7 - Damien Harris

11.6 - Skyy Moore

12.7 - Tank Bigsby

13.6 - Michael Mayer

14.7 - Patriots D/ST

15.6 - Graham Gano

