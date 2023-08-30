Fantasy Baseball Picks Today: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for August 30

There’s a whole lot of afternoon baseball taking place today, which leaves us with only a six-game featured slate for the evening crowd. But don’t worry, that doesn’t meant we’re short on storylines. The likely AL Cy Young winner is taking the mound in Detroit. A 25-year-old rookie pitcher will be making his debut at Coors Field. Someone named Denyi Reyes ($4,000) will start a game for the $360 million Mets. There’s a lot going on.

Let’s dive in and sort through the madness.

PITCHER

Stud

Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers, $11,500 - He’s expensive, but with so much uncertainty on this slate at pitcher, I truly think you need to anchor your lineups around the stability of Cole — especially with how well he’s pitched away from Yankee Stadium in 2023. In 76.1 innings on the road, Cole has posted a 2.48 ERA to go along with a 2.85 FIP. The big difference? The RHP has surrendered 13 home runs in New York to just five when occupying the visitor’s clubhouse. Comerica’s doesn’t exactly play like a long ball park, either. Just ask the Tigers who own a .144 ISO for the season as a whole, the fifth-lowest mark in baseball.

Value

Dane Dunning, Texas Rangers at New York Mets, $7,600 - Dunning has been pretty underwhelming since the All-Star break, but to be fair, so have the Mets. To wit, New York’s managed just a .225 batting average as a team within that span, which equates out to a 94 wRC+. As for Dunning, while the ERA has been inflated in recent weeks, at least the strikeout numbers have spiked. In August, the RHP has posted a 31.0% strikeout rate — easily his highest mark for a month in 2023.

INFIELD

Stud

Corey Seager, Texas Rangers at New York Mets, $6,700 - The term “video game numbers” might be underselling what Seager is doing in 2023. Honestly, injuries and some dude named Shohei Ohtani are the only things keeping the veteran out of the AL MVP race. Seager has done an insane amount of damage against RHPs this season, registering a .322 ISO and a 189 wRC+ in his 277 plate appearances within the split. Meanwhile, Reyes has a 6.86 FIP in Triple-A. Things could get ugly at Citi Field.

Stud

Gleyber Torres, New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers, $4,400 - Lost in the general mess that has been the Yankees in 2023 is a really nice campaign from Torres. The infielder has an outside shot at hitting 30 home runs, while he’s on pace to set a new career-high in stolen bases. Add in a 14.2% strikeout rate, and it’s clear none of the blame should be placed at the feet of the 26-year-old. Torres has specifically hit LHPs well this season, with a .229 ISO and a 133 wRC+ within the split. That’s bad news for Joey Wentz ($6,700), who sports a 6.62 ERA and is allowing 1.92 opponent long balls per nine.

Value

Anthony Volpe, New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers, $3,600 - Volpe is one home run away from a 20/20 season in his rookie campaign. With the way he’s been swinging the bat in August, it might happen on Wednesday. In the month, Volpe’s cut his strikeout rate to just 21.5% with his ISO simultaneously jumping up to .268. That’s a very positive sign. Volpe’s also hit LHPs well throughout 2023, posting a 119 wRC+ within the split.

Value

Connor Joe, Pittsburgh Pirates at Kansas City Royals, $3,300 - Joe is just your standard platoon bat. In 157 plate appearances against left-handed pitching this season, the 31-year-old possesses an .823 OPS and a 125 wRC+. Joe will likely be hitting in the middle of the Pirates’ lineup tonight, as the team is opposed by southpaw Angel Zerpa ($5,100). It’s a small sample, but 61 RHBs have combined for a .434 wOBA off of Zerpa at the MLB level in 2023.

OUTFIELD

Stud

Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies, $7,000 - It’s rare to ever see a position player priced at $7K, but it’s difficult to make the case that Acuna isn’t worth it — particularly with the left-handed Kyle Freeland ($5,700) on the mound for the Rockies. Acuna has a .477 expected wOBA against LHPs in 2023, the second-highest qualified mark in the National League. Acuna’s also just hot in general, as the All-Star is hitting .345 with a 167 wRC+ since the beginning of August. He’s stolen 10 bases in that span, too. Obviously.

Value

Kevin Pillar, Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies, $3,500 - I bring up Pillar not because he’s hit well this season — though he does own a .202 ISO against lefties — but because he’ll likely be the lone bat in Atlanta’s lineup with a price tag below $4K this evening. He’s the lone “value” option on a team with an implied total of over eight runs. Do with that information what you will.

Value

Jason Heyward, Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, $2,600 - While Brandon Pfaadt ($6,500) has looked far better in recent starts, you’d be foolish to ignore this red-hot Dodgers lineup entirely. Pfaadt has surrendered 2.20 home runs per nine to opposing LHBs in 2023, so finding value in Los Angeles’ outfield seems like the smart move. David Peralta ($2,800) is viable in his own right, but Heyward is my No. 1 option. The veteran is batting .327 with a 140 wRC+ since August 1.

