2023 NFL Predictions — 2023 AFC Win Total Picks, Odds, Playoff Picks, NFL Team Previews

Pat Mayo, Geoff Fienberg and Tim Anderson go team-by-team in the AFC and make their 2023 AFC Win Total Picks, NFL Playoff Picks, and Division winners.
2023 Win Total Picks: Cheatsheet
Buffalo Bills
Over/Under: 10.5
Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Under
Coin: Over
Miami Dolphins
Over/Under: 9.5
Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Under
Coin: Over
New England Patriots
Over/Under: 6.5
Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Under
Coin: Under
New York Jets
Over/Under: 9.5
Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Over
Coin: Over
AFC East Division Winner
Mayo: BUF
Feinberg: BUF
Cust: NYJ
Jacksonville Jaguars
Over/Under: 9.5
Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Over
Coin: Over
Tennessee Titans
Over/Under: 7.5
Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Under
Coin: Under
Indianapolis Colts
Over/Under: 6.5
Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Over
Coin: Under
Houston Texans
Over/Under: 6.5
Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Under
Coin: Over
AFC South Division Winner
Mayo: TEN
Feinberg: JAX
Cust: JAX
Kansas City Cheifs
Over/Under: 11.5
Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Under
Coin: Under
Los Angeles Chargers
Over/Under: 9.5
Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Over
Coin: Under
Denver Broncos
Over/Under: 8.5
Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Under
Coin: Over
Las Vegas Raiders
Over/Under: 6.5
Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Over
Coin: Over
AFC West Division Winner
Mayo: KC
Feinberg: LAC
Cust: LAC
Cincinnati Bengals
Over/Under: 10.5
Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Over
Coin: Under
Baltimore Ravens
Over/Under: 10.5
Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Under
Coin: Under
Pittsburgh Steelers
Over/Under: 8.5
Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Over
Coin: Under
Cleveland Browns
Over/Under: 9.5
Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Under
Coin: Over
AFC North Division Winner
Mayo: CIN
Feinberg: BAL
Cust: PIT
2023 AFC Championship Game Picks
Mayo: CIN over BUF
Feinberg: BUF over LAC
Cust: NYJ over PIT
