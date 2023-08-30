2023 NFL Predictions — 2023 AFC Win Total Picks, Odds, Playoff Picks, NFL Team Previews

Pat Mayo, Geoff Fienberg and Tim Anderson go team-by-team in the AFC and make their 2023 AFC Win Total Picks, NFL Playoff Picks, and Division winners.

2023 NFL PICKS — AFC Win Totals | NFC Win Totals | Best Future Bets

Rankings Breakdown — Top 150 Overall | RB Tiers | WR Tiers | Player Projections

Rankings Lists — Top 150 | RB | WR | QB | TE | Full Projections

DraftKings Lineup Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

2023 Win Total Picks: Cheatsheet

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

NOTE: The COIN is literally a flip of a coin

Buffalo Bills

Over/Under: 10.5

Mayo: Over

Feinberg: Over

Cust: Under

Coin: Over

Miami Dolphins

Over/Under: 9.5

Mayo: Over

Feinberg: Over

Cust: Under

Coin: Over

New England Patriots

Over/Under: 6.5

Mayo: Under

Feinberg: Under

Cust: Under

Coin: Under

New York Jets

Over/Under: 9.5

Mayo: Under

Feinberg: Over

Cust: Over

Coin: Over

AFC East Division Winner

Mayo: BUF

Feinberg: BUF

Cust: NYJ

GET LINK TO WEEK 1 RAKE FREE PME DRAFTKINGS LEAGUE

Jacksonville Jaguars

Over/Under: 9.5

Mayo: Under

Feinberg: Over

Cust: Over

Coin: Over

Tennessee Titans

Over/Under: 7.5

Mayo: Over

Feinberg: Under

Cust: Under

Coin: Under

Indianapolis Colts

Over/Under: 6.5

Mayo: Under

Feinberg: Under

Cust: Over

Coin: Under

Houston Texans

Over/Under: 6.5

Mayo: Under

Feinberg: Under

Cust: Under

Coin: Over

AFC South Division Winner

Mayo: TEN

Feinberg: JAX

Cust: JAX

Kansas City Cheifs

Over/Under: 11.5

Mayo: Over

Feinberg: Over

Cust: Under

Coin: Under

Los Angeles Chargers

Over/Under: 9.5

Mayo: Over

Feinberg: Over

Cust: Over

Coin: Under

Denver Broncos

Over/Under: 8.5

Mayo: Under

Feinberg: Under

Cust: Under

Coin: Over

Las Vegas Raiders

Over/Under: 6.5

Mayo: Under

Feinberg: Under

Cust: Over

Coin: Over

AFC West Division Winner

Mayo: KC

Feinberg: LAC

Cust: LAC

Cincinnati Bengals

Over/Under: 10.5

Mayo: Over

Feinberg: Over

Cust: Over

Coin: Under

Baltimore Ravens

Over/Under: 10.5

Mayo: Under

Feinberg: Over

Cust: Under

Coin: Under

Pittsburgh Steelers

Over/Under: 8.5

Mayo: Over

Feinberg: Over

Cust: Over

Coin: Under

Cleveland Browns

Over/Under: 9.5

Mayo: Under

Feinberg: Over

Cust: Under

Coin: Over

AFC North Division Winner

Mayo: CIN

Feinberg: BAL

Cust: PIT

2023 AFC Championship Game Picks

Mayo: CIN over BUF

Feinberg: BUF over LAC

Cust: NYJ over PIT

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.