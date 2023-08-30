F1 Fantasy Racing Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for Formula 1 Pirelli Italian Grand Prix 2023

Formula 1 kicks off the second week of the fall swing at “The Temple of Speed.” DraftKings Fantasy F1 is honoring the race at the historic track in Monza by presenting a large fantasy racing contest that pays $20K to first place.

The DraftKings Pirelli Italian Grand Prix 2023 slate locks at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday.

1. Max Verstappen ($15,400) — His home win in the Netherlands was his ninth in a row. That tied the record held by Sebastian Vettel. Monza will likely be win No. 10 and 12 in total. Verstappen led 34 of 52 laps and won the Italian GP last season.

2. Sergio Perez ($10,200) — The rain giveth and taketh away. Perez took the lead in the Dutch GP by being the first driver to switch to intermediate tires. Late in the race, Perez slid off the track and his runner-up finish turned into a non-podium finish.

3. Fernando Alonso ($8,600) — The conditions were tricky in the Dutch GP, but it didn’t bother Alonso. He loved his car. Does this mean Aston Martin is back or was Alonso’s speed the result of the wet conditions?

4. Lewis Hamilton ($9,600) — Mercedes got the strategy wrong in the Dutch Grand Prix. Hamilton believes that he could have challenged Max Verstappen had his team better understood the weather and track conditions.

5. Charles Leclerc ($7,400) — The Dutch GP was a disaster. After a poor pit stop, Leclerc damaged his Ferrari. Eventually the team chose to retire the car early. The good news is that Leclerc could bounce back in Italy. He was the runner-up at Monza in 2023.

6. George Russell ($8,200) — Last season, Russell earned a podium finish in the Italian Grand Prix. Mercedes had speed last round in Zandvoort, Netherlands. Russell is a sleeper for Round 15 at Monza.

7. Lando Norris ($9,400) — Had the season started out better for McLaren, then Norris could have been a contender to finish inside the top 5. The points gap to fifth is too wide, but the gap that separates Norris from the rest of the mid-pack drivers is also wide.

8. Carlos Sainz ($7,000) — The Dutch GP was tough for Charles Leclerc and George Russell. Sainz — having not earned a single podium this season — jumped over the two and took possession of fifth place in the 2023 standings by finishing fifth at Zandvoort.

9. Oscar Piastri ($7,800) — After back-to-back top-5 finishes, Piastri retired early at Spa in Round 13. He bounced back in the Dutch GP with a ninth-place finish. McLaren won the Italian GP in 2021 (Daniel Ricciardo).

10. Alex Albon ($6,200) — Give credit where credit is due. Albon earned another top-10 finish last week in the Netherlands. Williams is routinely faster than AlphaTauri, Alfa Romeo and Haas. Monza is a speed track, so this could be another points weekend for Albon.

