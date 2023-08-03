Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for August 3

Six games are on the baseball schedule tonight starting at 7:15 p.m. E.T. We’ll go over the different targets and values you can use to build your DFS lineups for tonight.

PITCHER

Stud

Julio Urias, Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Oakland Athletics, $9,800 - I case can be made for both of the top-priced pitchers tonight, with Shohei Ohtani ($11,000) also available. I’m leaning toward Urias, who’ll be matched up against the Athletics. To be fair, both pitchers have been a bit shaky lately, as Urias ended the month of July with an ERA above 6. However, this is as good of a matchup as you could ask for. The A’s are averaging just 3.7 runs per game in the second-half of the season and have only scored more runs than the Marlins over that span. Urias has seen the majority of his struggles come on the road, so this home matchup against the A’s should help start the month of August on the right foot. At home, Urias has thrown 43.2 innings with a 2.47 ERA and a .257 wOBA.

Value

Bryan Woo, Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels, $7,500 - The Angels made some improvements to their lineup by acquiring two bats from the Rockies. With CJ Cron ($4,800) and Randal Grichuk ($4,000) in the mix, this offense received an upgrade. However, these guys will also bring up the strikeout numbers to the Angels. Through the second half of the season, the Angels current roster has the fifth-highest K% in the league at 26.7%. This could make Woo a solid value tonight for someone who has just under a 10 K/9 through 49 innings. His overall numbers don’t look great with a 4.92 ERA but his xERA sits a 3.51. On a slate void of a lot of value at pitching, Woo stands out.

INFIELD

Stud

Cody Bellinger, Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds, $5,200 - The Cubs are likely very upset that their series against the Reds will be coming to a close. They’ve scored a total of 41 runs through three games, giving them an average of 13.6 per game. Lucky of them, they’ll face Luke Weaver ($6,000), who has been the worst pitcher in a Reds rotation full of them. Lefties have been crushing Weaver to a .373 wOBA with a 6.03 FIP and nine of the 22 home runs he’s allowed. With the way Bellinger is swinging the bat, averaging 10.8 DKFP over his last 10 games, this is a huge spot for him.

Stud

Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins at St. Louis Cardinals, $4,700 - Correa in a Twins uniform hasn’t exactly gone to plan. His overall numbers are dreadful, slashing .225/.299/.392 with 12 home runs and 45 RBI through 97 games. But, there are spots that we can take advantage of and tonight is one of them. He’ll face Matthew Liberatore ($5,600), who is really struggling at the major league level. Righties have tagged him with a .406 wOBA in the nine starts he’s made. Correa has been better against lefties than he has righties, entering tonight with a 102 wRC+.

Value

Chris Taylor, Los Angeles Dodgers vs. JP Sears $3,300 - Taylor is a really cheap way of getting some exposure to the Dodgers. He’s been great against lefties and will face JP Sears ($6,800) of the Atheltics. Sears has been the A’s best pitcher but he’s seen a rather easy schedule as of late. Starts against the Rockies, Twins, Tigers, and Guardians have come up lately. As for Taylor, for someone who is only $3,300, he has a .343 wOBA and a 117 wRC+ against lefties on the year. He’s a great salary saver and likely left off the Dodgers stacks because he hits in the lower half of the lineup.

OUTFIELD

Stud

Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, $5,600 - Mitch Keller ($9,100) has been having a phenomenal season for the Pirates. He’s hit a bit of a lull and I believe some of the Brewers bats will be able to take advantage, specifically Yelich. Against lefties, Keller has been struggling with a .349 wOBA against them. Yelich has really come alive at the plate lately, averaging 9.4 DKFP in his last 10 games. He’s collected two home runs, three doubles, and seven RBI over that span as he’s on pace for his first 20-20 season since 2019.

Stud

Bryan Reynolds, Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers, $4,500 - Staying in this game, I also like Reynolds going against Brewers starter Adrian Houser ($5,200). As a switch-hitter, Reynolds should hit from the left side against Houser, putting him in an ideal matchup. Houser has a .364 wOBA against lefties with five of the eight home runs he’s allowed. Reynolds is swinging the bat well lately and he posted double-digit fantasy points in five of his last 10 games.

Value

Jake Bauers, New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros , $2,500 - Bauers is a dirt cheap option to consider in the outfield for your lineup. Going up against the Astros, Bauers will see Cristian Javier ($8,600), who doesn’t have good numbers against lefties. Javier has a .358 wOBA with nine of the 15 home runs he’s allowed. Bauers isn’t crushing the ball by any means but the matchup advantage is hard to overlook at just $500 over the minimum salary.

