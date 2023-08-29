Fantasy Baseball Picks Today: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for August 29

It’s the final week of August, and for teams trying to make the playoffs, every game is suddenly seven-times more important. Tonight alone, we’ve got a battle for the NL Central in Chicago, a battle for a Wild Card spot in Boston and, if you squint a little, a battle for the AL Central crown in Minnesota.

Alright. That last one is a stretch. I admit it.

Let’s dive into this 12-game featured MLB slate.

PITCHER

Stud

George Kirby, Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics, $9,700 - As Bryan Woo proved on Monday, you want to utilize pitchers going up against the Athletics. In the past two weeks, Oakland is hitting only .221 with a .299 wOBA. The team also owns the league’s fifth-highest strikeout rate within that same span (26.6%). As for Kirby specifically, the RHP has been quite good his last seven trips to the mound, maintaining a 2.56 FIP and an elite 29.2% strikeout rate. In fact, in this stretch, Kirby’s struck out 49 opponents while walking just three. That’s incredible stuff.

Value

Cole Ragans, Kansas City Royals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, $6,000 - Sometimes the pricing algorithm is just wrong. This is one of those instances. Not only is this a great matchup in a vacuum, as the Pirates have struggled to an underwhelming 89 wRC+ for the season as a whole, but Ragans has looked absolutely amazing since his trade to Kansas City. In six starts, the lefty owns a 2.08 ERA to go along with a 1.80 FIP and a 33.3% strikeout rate. The man was throwing 100 mph in the sixth inning of his outing last week versus Oakland. He’s a stud. In all honesty, I’d be willing to pay $9K for Ragans’ services on this slate. Fortunately for us all, you don’t have to.

INFIELD

Stud

Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies, $6,900 - It’s an insane price tag, but with the Braves rocking an implied total of nearly eight runs on Tuesday, you’re going to need some exposure to this lineup. Peter Lambert ($5,400) has been understandably awful when pitching in Colorado in 2023, allowing opponents to slash .292/.358/.617. As for Olson, he hasn’t hit a home run in over two weeks. Feels like he’s due to run into one.

Stud

Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox, $5,400 - It has not been smooth sailing for Jesse Scholtens ($5,200) as of late. The right-hander has surrendered five earned runs in each of his last two appearances, pushing his season-long ERA as a starter to an inflated 5.30. Technically, Scholtens has reverse-splits, but Henderson does not. The rookie has a .271 ISO and a 135 wRC+ against RHPs, with 19 of his 22 home runs in 2023 coming in opposite-hand matchups. I’ll side with the former top prospect in this tilt.

Value

Wilmer Flores, San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds, $4,000 - Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but Flores is having a really nice season as a platoon bat. In 144 plate appearances versus left-handed pitching, the veteran is slashing .338/.385/.594 with a 166 wRC+. Brandon Williamson ($6,500) is coming off arguably the best start of his young career, but the 25-year-old also sports a robust 4.93 xERA. Flores and the Giants should be able to do some damage.

Value

Mitch Garver, Texas Rangers at New York Mets, $3,800 - Garver has essentially taken over full-time DJ responsibilities in Texas, and why not? In 226 plate appearances this season, the veteran has managed a .360 expected wOBA and a 137 wRC+. Ever better are Garver’s numbers specifically against LHPs. Garver is hitting .347 with a .418 wOBA within the split. Expect him to be smack dab in the middle of the Rangers’ lineup this evening in a matchup with the contact-oriented Jose Quintana ($6,300).

OUTFIELD

Stud

Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics, $6,200 - Julio has been red-hot the past couple of months, posting a 188 wRC+ since the All-Star break. However, he has definitely been his most impressive against LHPs in this span. Dating back to July 1, Rodriguez is hitting .475 with a .503 wOBA in opposite-hand matchups. All of this to say: Good luck with the Mariners tonight, Ken Waldichuk ($5,800).

Stud

Adam Duvall, Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros, $4,800 - The last time J.P. France ($8,200) took the mound was a disaster. The rookie allowed 11 hits and 10 earned runs over just 2.1 innings against the Red Sox. Unfortunately for France, that’s exactly who he’ll see again on Tuesday. France has pretty severe reverse-splits — he owns an ugly 5.26 FIP versus RHBs — so let’s focus in on Duvall, who is currently riding an eight-game hitting streak. In that 35 plate appearance span, Duvall is batting .469 with 11 extra-base hits. That’ll do.

Value

Max Kepler, Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians, $3,700 - Kepler is probably having a better season that you realize. The veteran remains a force against right-handed pitching, producing a .251 ISO and a 127 wRC+ within the split so far in 2023. Kepler is also currently on fire, in possession of a 185 wRC+ in his 89 plate appearances in August. Gavin Williams ($8,600) has a lot of potential, but the rookie has struggled in his past two outings and he’s had his issues with LHBs all year long. Kepler’s in a nice spot at a fair price.

Value

Dylan Moore, Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics, $3,200 - If you can’t afford the aforementioned Rodriguez, may I recommend his teammate at half the price? It’s only a sample size of 50 plate appearances, but Moore has registered a .400 ISO and a 171 wRC+ against LHPs in 2023. He also hit sixth in Seattle’s lineup on Monday — also with a southpaw on the mound.

