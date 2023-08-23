NASCAR Fantasy Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona

The DFS NASCAR rankings below are based on a mixture of expected output and DraftKings Fantasy NASCAR salaries. The order is not based on the highest projected fantasy totals, but rather by the DFS value of each driver.

Set your DraftKings fantasy NASCAR lineups here: NAS $333K Engineer [$100K to 1st] (Cup)

1. Denny Hamlin ($10,200) — In the five Daytona races from 2019 to 2021, Hamlin earned two wins and four top-5 finishes. In the three Daytona races from 2022 to present, Hamlin has failed to earn a single top-10 finish.

2. Ryan Blaney ($9,900) — Going back to 2015, Blaney has competed in 34 super-speedway races. He’s earned 16 top-10 finishes over that span. That’s the most.

3. Joey Logano ($9,800) — Team Penske’s super-speedway program is elite. Not only do they have a handful of plate-track wins over the last decade, but Logano and Ryan Blaney have the best top-10 finish rates in the Cup Series.

4. Chase Elliott ($10,500) — This is it. Will Elliott miss the playoffs? NASCAR needs Elliott to qualify, but this might be beyond their control. Elliott needs a Deus Ex Machina intervention at Daytona.

5. Bubba Wallace ($8,900) — At Talladega, Bubba’s average finish ranks outside of the top 20. At Daytona, his average finish of 13th ranks third.

6. Ricky Stenhouse Jr ($8,500) — He won the 2023 Daytona 500. That was his third super-speedway win. His 21% top-5 finish rate at Daytona is the fourth-best.

7. Michael McDowell ($7,800) — Front Row Motorsports has always had a strong super-speedway program. McDowell has a win and 11 top-15 finishes in the last 15 Daytona races.

8. Kyle Larson ($9,200) — Are super speedways Larson’s Kryptonite? He’s never won a Cup Series race at Daytona, Talladega or the new Atlanta. In the 10 super-speedway races since the beginning of 2022, Larson has one top-5 finish and an average finish of 25th.

9. Ross Chastain ($8,300) — Daytona has not been very kind to Ross Chastain in the Cup Series. It’s a different story at the other super speedways. Chastain was the runner-up in both Atlanta races in 2022, and he has a win and a fourth-place finish in the last three races at Talladega.

10. Aric Almirola ($6,900) — Talladega is his best super-speedway track, but Almirola knows Daytona, too. He’s been in the optimal DFS NASCAR lineup at Daytona three times since 2015. The most is five.

11. Chris Buescher ($9,000) — In 34 super-speedway races, Buescher has never won but he has earned 12 top-10 finishes. His 35% top-10 finish rate ranks sixth.

12. Erik Jones ($6,700) — Plate-track wins are not necessary in DFS, but Jones has two (Busch Clash and the 2018 summer Daytona race). Jones has finished inside the top 10 in six of the last seven Talladega races and has a top-15 finish in each of the four races at the new Atlanta.

13. Tyler Reddick ($8,000) — In the Xfinity Series, Reddick won at Daytona and Talladega. In the Cup Series, he has a top-5 finish at Atlanta and a runner-up finish at Daytona last summer.

14. A.J. Allmendinger ($6,300) — The Dinger is a patient driver. He is known for his anxious freak-outs when struggling in the Xfinity Series, but at the plate tracks, he’s laid back and happy to run in the back. Allmendinger’s 47% top-10 finish rate is the best in the series (17 plate races since 2015).

15. Austin Dillon ($7,500) — Last summer, Dillon won at Daytona for the second time in his Cup Series career. He also has a Daytona Xfinity Series win.

