NASCAR Fantasy Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan

The DFS NASCAR rankings below are based on a mixture of expected output and DraftKings Fantasy NASCAR salaries. The order is not based on the highest projected fantasy totals, but rather by the DFS value of each driver.

Set your DraftKings fantasy NASCAR lineups here: NAS $350K Engineer [$100K to 1st] (Cup)

1. Kevin Harvick ($10,300) — The track history is undeniable. Harvick has won six of the last eight Michigan races. Enough said.

2. Kyle Larson ($10,800) — Pocono did not end well, but the fact is that Larson’s car was fast. He is running well and his track history at Michigan is strong — three wins (2016-2017) and two top-3 finishes in the last three seasons.

3. Denny Hamlin ($10,700) — His Pocono win wasn’t the cleanest win, but when does Hamlin win cleanly? Hamlin was in position at the end to do what he did. The JGR Toyotas have speed in the intermediate-track package.

4. Martin Truex Jr ($10,500) — It doesn’t matter whether NASCAR is racing the short-track package or the intermediate-track package. Truex has been fast in both and has won in both.

5. William Byron ($10,000) — His results have been mixed lately, but the tracks change every week. In May, when the circuit ran four races in the intermediate-track package, Byron earned finishes of first, second, third and fourth.

6. Kyle Busch ($10,100) — Richmond was a big race for Rowdy. RCR had struggled with the new short-track package, so his third-place finish was a big step forward. More importantly, Richmond ended his two race skid (36th at New Hampshire and 21st at Pocono).

7. Christopher Bell ($9,800) — Last summer, Bell was one of the best drivers in NASCAR. He won at New Hampshire and nearly won at Michigan (Chastain wreck) and Richmond (runner-up to Kevin Harvick).

8. Tyler Reddick ($9,200) — For the second season in a row, Reddick was the runner-up at Pocono. Five of the top-6 cars at Pocono were Toyotas. The same intermediate-track package returns this weekend at Michigan.

9. Chase Elliott ($9,500) — As soon as everyone gives up on Elliott, that’s when he’ll turn it on. Maybe he has to miss the playoffs first. Maybe Michigan is the beginning of something big.

10. Ryan Blaney ($9,700) — Michigan is a Ryan Blaney track. He’s an adept short, flat track racer, but he also excels at the high-speed, flat-out tracks. Blaney has numerous plate track wins, and he has wins at Texas and Michigan.

11. Ross Chastain ($9,000) — This was the choice: Lift, concede second temporarily and battle for the final 30 laps of the 2022 Michigan race or wreck yourself to prove a point. Chastain proved the point — he’s not a smart driver.

12. Joey Logano ($9,300) — Sleeper Alert! This has not been a great season for the defending champ, but he is slowly warming up. Over the last eight races, Logano’s average driver rating rank is 7.3.

13. Bubba Wallace ($8,800) — Last season, Bubba nearly won at Michigan (runner-up). A month later, he did win at the intermediate track in Kansas. In the last intermediate-track package race (Pocono) two weeks ago, Bubba recorded a top-10 driver rating.

14. Chris Buescher ($8,400) — There is always the concern of the victory hangover. Is Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing partying too hard this week or are they getting back to work? Hopefully, it’s back to work as usual. In the last three races in the intermediate-track package, Buescher has Dietrich Data Scores (based on lap-by-lap data) of 0.86, 0.69 and 0.91 (Gateway, Nashville and Pocono).

15. Ty Gibbs ($8,100) — As far as rookie campaigns go, Gibbs is having one of the best debuts in years. He’s on the borderline of pointing his way into the playoffs and has earned a top-15 finish in four of the last six races. In the last race in this package, he finished fifth at Pocono.

