Fantasy Baseball Picks Today: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for August 17

What is already an incredibly small four-game MLB slate might get even smaller. They’re calling for heavy rain in the Cleveland area this evening, which obviously puts tonight’s tilt between the Guardians and Tigers into serious doubt. Keep that in mind as you’re building your lineups.

For everything else, there’s Masterca... Me. There’s me. Let’s dive into some of my favorite picks.

Lance Lynn, Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers, $9,400 - With the weather reports in Cleveland, I don’t feel comfortable suggesting Tarik Skubal ($7,200). The next-best option? Lynn. The veteran RHP hasn’t exactly seen a murderer’s row of opponents since being traded to Los Angeles, yet Lynn’s taken full advantage of the schedule, pitching to a 2.00 ERA with a 31.4% strikeout rate. He’s also made noticeable changes in his pitch mix, increasing his fastball and curveball usage, while simultaneously lessening his reliance on his cutter. It seems to be working and it’s not as if the Brewers come into Thursday red-hot. Milwaukee owns a paltry 83 wRC+ since the beginning of August.

Pete Alonso, New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, $5,300 - It’s been lost in the shuffle of the Mets’ fire sale, but Alonso has been quite good since the All-Star break. In 130 plate appearances, the slugger is slashing .255/.354/.591 with a .336 ISO and a 153 wRC+. He also tends to hit home runs in bunches, and after going deep on Wednesday, I’m sure he’s licking his chops at the prospect of facing Adam Wainwright ($5,000). The veteran RHP has pitched to a 14.87 ERA across his last seven starts. Need I say more?

Tommy Edman, St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets, $4,000 - The switch-hitting Edman has always been at his best as a right-handed batter. In fact, for his career, Edman’s posted a .218 ISO against LHPs, a figure which dwarfs his .123 mark versus right-handed pitching. Specific to 2023, Edman has managed a .360 wOBA and a 130 wRC+ within the split. He did leave Wednesday’s loss with a contusion, but he’s very viable in a matchup with Jose Quintana ($6,700) if he’s able to suit up this evening.

Gabriel Moreno, Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres, $2,600 - It hasn’t been the best rookie campaign for the former top prospect, yet if there’s been one area where Moreno has truly thrived in 2023, it’s been hitting left-handed pitching. In 78 plate appearances within the split, Moreno is slashing .361/.385/.542 with a 146 wRC+. The lefty in question on Thursday? Rich Hill ($6,400), who sports an underwhelming 5.53 xERA over 125.1 innings.

Riley Greene, Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians, $4,600 - If this game plays, Greene is in a fantastic spot. Honestly, that pretty much applies to any time the Tigers take the field. You’re forgiven if you haven’t really been paying too much attention to Detroit, but Greene has been hitting like the phenom we were promised for a few months now. Since the start of May, Greene is slashing .346/.404/.571 with a 171 wRC+. Here’s the list of players who have a better wRC+ in that same span: Shohei Ohtani, Corey Seager, Mookie Betts ($6,500) and Freddie Freeman ($6,300). He’s taken the leap.

Jeff McNeil, New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, $3,700 - While everyone has been having having success against the aforementioned Wainwright this season, LHBs have been hitting the veteran just a little harder. To wit, since June 24, Wainwright has allowed opposing lefties to hit .442 with an insane .814 slugging percentage. McNeil certainly isn’t known for his power, but he is batting .290 with a 112 wRC+ so far in August. That and a pulse are all you need to be viable against Wainwright.

DJ Stewart, New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, $2,400 - Stewart’s prospect sheen has long since faded, but the 29-year-old has looked decent since getting promoted to the Mets in late July. It’s only a 57 plate appearance sample, yet it’s hard to complain about a .298 ISO or a 137 wRC+ from the left-handed outfielder. The fact that he has three home runs in his last two games doesn’t hurt, either.

