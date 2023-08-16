Fantasy Baseball Picks Today: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for August 16

Despite tonight being just an eight-game slate, the pitching is stacked at the top, with multiple arms who are in contention to take home their league’s Cy Young Award in 2023. There’s also Randy Vasquez ($6,200), who will be asked to go up against the juggernaut that is the Braves’ lineup. Sorry, Randy. Short straw.

Let’s break down everything you’ll need to know on the diamond.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $222K Relay Throw [$50K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Network app. You also can follow DK Network on Twitter @dknetwork.

PITCHER

Stud

Kevin Gausman, Toronto Blue Jays vs. Philadelphia Phillies, $10,500 - In a vacuum, Clayton Kershaw ($9,900) would probably be my No. 1 option on this slate, yet the veteran will likely still be on a pitch count this evening. That leaves Gausman, who happens to be in a tough matchup, but is always viable thanks to his elite strikeout ability. The RHP has been nearly unhittable when taking the mound in Toronto in 2023, registering a 36.2% strikeout rate with a 2.34 FIP in 69.2 innings within the split. It’s also worth noting that Gausman threw six scoreless innings against the Phillies back in May, racking up nine strikeouts in the process.

Value

Jon Gray, Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels, $6,900 - While Gray has had a few bad outings the past month, I’m having a difficult time wrapping my head around his price tag. For the season as a whole, the RHP has pitched to a respectable 3.65 ERA, while his 3.23 FIP since the All-Star break is actually far better than his figure from the season’s first half. Gray is also coming off seven scoreless innings against the Giants, an outing that earned him 32.6 DKFP. Meanwhile, Los Angeles owns an MLB-worst .251 wOBA dating back to August 1. I’d honestly put Gray in my lineup twice if that was possible.

INFIELD

Stud

Cody Bellinger, Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox, $5,600 - Though I have to admit that Mike Clevinger ($5,700) has pitched well the last few weeks, left-handed batters remain an Achilles heel. Opposing lefties have managed 1.66 home runs per nine off of Clevinger in 2023, with the RHP owning an ugly 5.80 FIP within the split. Look for Bellinger, who sports a 190 wRC+ since the Midsummer Classic, to take advantage of this flaw.

Stud

Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners at Kansas City Royals, $4,500 - Despite his status as a switch-hitter, you want to be using Raleigh in matchups with right-handed pitchers. To wit, the backstop owns a 113 wRC+ as an LHB in 2023, but a putrid 61 wRC+ as an RHB. In general, Raleigh’s been quite good since the All-Star break, with a .323 ISO and a 128 wRC+ in 109 plate appearances. I’d expect that power output to continue on Wednesday, as Alec Marsh ($5,000) is surrendering an eye-popping 2.73 opponent home runs per nine at the MLB level.

Value

Ezequiel Duran, Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels, $3,900 - I feel like I’ve written this blurb 1,000 times this season, but one more won’t hurt. You want to be using Duran in your lineups when Texas is facing a left-handed starter. In 105 plate appearances within the split, Duran is slashing .309/.381/.596 with a 165 wRC+. Wednesday is your lucky day, because Reid Detmers ($8,000) and a southpaw and his 5.27 ERA is underwhelming. Perfect combo.

Value

Anthony Volpe, New York Yankees at Atlanta Braves, $3,100 - It’s funny how being a shortstop for the Yankees works. No one had more hype coming into 2023 than Volpe, yet the rookie feels like a massive disappointment, despite the fact he’ll likely finish 20/20 or even 20/25 this season. Volpe has been hot so far in August, with a .279 ISO and a 129 wRC+ accompanying a reduced 15.7% strikeout rate. I’m certainly not suggesting a Yankees stack versus Charlie Morton ($8,500); however, if you need to save salary, you could do far worse than Volpe.

OUTFIELD

Stud

Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers, $6,200 - Betts has been a cheat code against LHPs this year, posting a .386 ISO and a 183 wRC+ within the split. Honestly, handedness hasn’t even mattered at all to Betts so far in August, as he’s simply registered a 1.158 OPS and a 212 wRC+ in his 59 plate appearances in the month. I now want to take a moment to offer my sincerest condolences to Wade Miley ($6,600), who has to face this phenom on Wednesday evening.

Stud

Juan Soto, San Diego Padres vs. Baltimore Orioles, $5,700 - I remain flummoxed as to how Dean Kremer ($7,100) has 11 wins this season. By all statistical measures, the RHP has been quite bad, pitching to a 5.46 xERA and a 4.96 FIP. As you might expect, it’s been the home run ball that’s given Kremer the most issue, as he’s allowed opposing LHBs to mash 2.28 long balls per nine. You can probably see where this is going. Soto has mustered a .273 ISO and a 162 wRC+ off righties in 2023. He should eat Kremer alive.

Value

Teoscar Hernandez, Seattle Mariners at Kansas City Royals, $3,600 - Couple things to consider here. Rightfully so, Seattle is one of a handful of teams on this slate to be implied for well over five runs on Wednesday night. Also, after struggling most of the season, Hernandez has been on fire in August. In 47 plate appearances this month, the former All-Star is slashing .356/.383/.578 with a 171 wRC+.

Value

Rob Refsnyder, Boston Red Sox at Washington Nationals, $2,900 - While MacKenzie Gore ($6,000) has shown flashes of promise in 2023, he remains a lefty pitcher with a 5.18 xERA. That’s someone you can stack against. Refsnyder will likely be hitting from the leadoff spot for the Red Sox tonight, and the utility man is hitting .330 with a 149 wRC+ versus southpaws this season. That’s all pretty appealing at a price tag below $3K.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $222K Relay Throw [$50K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is theglt13) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.