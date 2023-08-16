NASCAR Fantasy Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen

The DFS NASCAR rankings below are based on a mixture of expected output and DraftKings Fantasy NASCAR salaries. The order is not based on the highest projected fantasy totals, but rather by the DFS value of each driver.

1. Kyle Larson ($10,800) — Yung Money is looking to make it three wins in a row at Watkins Glen. If he pulls off this rare feat, it will also be five wins in a row at The Glen for Hendrick Motorsports.

2. Chase Elliott ($11,000) — With friends like these, who needs enemies? Kyle Larson ran Elliott wide at the end of the 2022 Watkins Glen race and stole the win. That would have been Elliott’s third Watkins Glen win in the last four races. Elliott loves The Glen.

3. Tyler Reddick ($10,300) — After a couple of poor road races, the emergent road course legend bounced back with a top-5 finish at the Indianapolis road course. Reddick has won three of the last 10 road course races and has five top-5 finishes over that span.

4. Kyle Busch ($9,800) — Before he flat spotted his tires at the Indianapolis Grand Prix Circuit, Busch was in contention for the win. He’s been in contention in every road course race this season. Busch finished fifth at Chicago and was the runner-up at Sonoma and COTA.

5. Martin Truex Jr ($10,500) — At Sonoma, Truex put on a clinic. That road course win earlier this season was at a technical track. In comparison, The Glen is a super speedway that is won by the best machine and not necessarily the best driver.

6. Daniel Suarez ($9,500) — A bad pit stop cost Suarez the win last week in the Indy GP. The lap data clearly shows that Suarez’s Trackhouse Chevy was the fastest car on the track. Trackhouse has road course wins at COTA 2022 (Chastain), Sonoma 2022 (Suarez), and Chicago 2023 (Shane Van Gisbergen).

7. Michael McDowell ($9,600) — Indy went green and McD kept it clean. No one will doubt his chops, but will he have a race-winning car at Watkins Glen? A top-10 finish is well within his reach, but his Front Row Motorsports car might not have the elite speed needed to win at The Glen.

8. Ross Chastain ($8,200) — This could be a Chastain track. This race doesn’t require elite skills. It requires elite speed. Trackhouse Racing is building great road course cars. They won twice at road courses in 2022 and once this season at Chicago.

9. Chris Buescher ($9,100) — The RFK Fords are for real. Buescher is for real. On top of that, Buescher is a top-tier road course driver. He has finished 11th or better in nine of the last 10 road course races.

10. Christopher Bell ($10,000) — His two Cup Series road course wins were at the worst Cup Series road courses (Daytona and The Roval). The traditional road courses have not been a strength for Bell. He’s a top-10 driver at these tracks but not a threat to win.

11. William Byron ($8,800) — Hendrick Motorsports has won the last four races at Watkins Glen. Byron does not own any of those victories, but he does have two top-10 finishes. He’s close, but is he close enough?

12. Alex Bowman ($8,000) — Can Bowman earn his first road course win? Based on his Hendrick equipment, yes he can. Based on competing against his Hendrick teammates driving the same elite equipment, no he can’t.

13. Denny Hamlin ($9,000) — In 2019 and 2021, Hamlin earned back-to-back top-5 finishes at Watkins Glen (the 2020 race was cancelled due to COVID). He needs a good run. He has not recorded a top-10 finish at a road course since 2021.

14. Austin Cindric ($8,400) — This is not going well. Cindric was expected to struggle at the ovals but not the road courses. He’s supposed to have a Cup Series road course win by now. Instead, Cindric has just two top-5 finishes in the last 10 road course races.

15. Corey LaJoie ($5,200) — The top-tier drivers are very expensive this week. Savings must be found somewhere. LaJoie has a top-20 finish in three of the four road course races this season. Spire Motorsports is a part of a technical alliance with Hendrick. Will HMS share their Watkins Glen notes?

