F1 Fantasy Racing Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix 2023

1. Max Verstappen ($15,400) — His win streak reached eight at the Belgian Grand Prix. He is one away from Sebastian Vettel’s record of nine in a row. The Netherlands is Verstappen’s home. He’s not losing.

2. Sergio Perez ($10,400) — A fire has been lit under Checo. He finished third in the Hungarian GP and second in the Belgian GP. Unfortunately, he finished 22 seconds behind the leader in Belgium.

3. Lewis Hamilton ($9,800) — Before the Italian GP cancellation, Hamilton’s car was just a top-5 car, and he failed to earn a single podium during that span. In the seven races since, he has three podiums and three fourth-place finishes.

4. Lando Norris ($9,400) — McLaren has speed. With a capable car, Norris is showing off all of his talents. Norris was the optimal Captain’s Pick at Silverstone and the Hungaroring.

5. George Russell ($8,000) — Lewis Hamilton has taken a step up and Russell has taken a step down. Russell’s recent results mirror Hamilton’s early season form.

6. Charles Leclerc ($8,800) — This hasn’t been a great season for Leclerc. His inconsistent results have lowered his salary. With a lower salary this season, he’s been in the winning DFS F1 lineup four times. Leclerc was in the optimal lineup five times total in 2022.

3. Fernando Alonso ($7,800) — Aston Martin has tumbled down the grid. Alonso has lost his regular position on the podium. McLaren and Mercedes have leap-frogged Aston Martin. After a month long break, it’s possible that Aston Martin could find the speed that they have lost.

7. Carlos Sainz ($7,400) — Spa was the first early retirement of the season for Sainz. In the three races prior, Sainz failed to earn a top-5 finish. In the 12 races this season, Sainz has not earned one podium.

9. Oscar Piastri ($8,400) — Turn 1 on lap 1 did not work out for Piastri in the Belgian Grand Prix. He retired early. In the two previous races, the McLaren driver earned top-5 finishes.

10. Alex Albon ($4,600) — This is not the best driver or the best car. Albon doesn’t need to be the best driver and he doesn’t need the best car. His teammate is the worst driver in the worst car. The easy points Albon earns by beating his teammate have led to five optimal lineup appearances this season.

