Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for August 10

Four games are on the baseball schedule tonight starting at 6:40 p.m. E.T. We’ll go over the different targets and values you can use to build your DFS lineups for tonight.

PITCHER

Stud

Aaron Nola, Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals, $10,500 - I have to admit, this is not my favorite play on this slate. It speaks more to the lack of options the rest of the board offers. Nola is not a pitcher that should be priced at $10,500 with the way he’s been all season long. But, if we can take solace in something, it’s that he’s been better at home than on the road. At Citizens Bank Park, Nola has a .276 wOBA with a 3.61 FIP and a 3.75 ERA. This will be his first start of the year against the Nationals and I’m willing to take a leap of faith with Nola here.

Value

Zack Littell, Tampa Bay Rays vs. St. Louis Cardinals, $6,900 - We’ve only seen Littell make a handful of starts this season but he’s been solid when he does. Through five starts, Littell has a 2.45 ERA with a .287 wOBA, a 2.61 FIP and a 6.9 K/9. Granted, the strikeout numbers aren’t great but we have extremely slim pickings tonight. The Cardinals offense has been good during the second-half of the season but Littell is the only value pitcher I have any interest in. Below him is Matthew Liberatore ($5,700) against the Rays and Ty Blach ($5,500) against the Dodgers. I’ll take a chance with Littell and see if he can produce at least 5 innings against the Cardinals.

INFIELD

Stud

Alec Bohm, Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals, $4,400 - The salary doesn’t match the recent production of Bohm for the Phillies. Eligible at both first and third base, he’s averaging over 12 DKFP over his last 10 games. Those games include a total of 17 hits with three home runs, three doubles and 11 RBI. Tonight, he’s scheduled to face the lefty Patrick Corbin ($7,500). Against lefties, Bohm has .400 wOBA with a .264 ISO and a 153 wRC+. With the way he’s been hitting, this is easily someone that could be in the mid-$5K range in salary.

Stud

Yandy Diaz, Tampa Bay Rays vs. St. Louis Cardinals, $5,000 - Another player that’s been heating up at the plate lately has been Diaz. He’s been hitting for some power lately and has a good opportunity to have that continue tonight against Liberatore. Diaz has a .408 wOBA with a .247 ISO and a 170 wRC+ against lefties. Liberatore keeps the ball in the yard but really can’t get righties out. His .408 wOBA and only a 5.6 K/9 is the evidence you need to know about this stat.

Value

Matt Duffy, Kansas City Royals at Boston Red Sox $2,000 - You know it’s one hell of a slate when Matt Duffy somehow makes the cut. He’s not a power hitter by any means, so don’t be thinking he’ll sneak by tonight with a double-digit fantasy game. He does, however, get on base against lefties. His .366 OBP coupled with a .341 wOBA and a 115 wRC+ is good enough for me to consider at the stone minimum. This is purely a punt play but won’t take much to pay off his salary. If he can hit a single and then come around and score, I’d be a thrilled man with my 6 DKFP.

OUTFIELD

Stud

Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies, $6,400 - This game is being played in Los Angeles but Mookie is priced like it’s at Coors. Well, when you’re averaging 12.7 DKFP over your last 10 games, that’s why you get priced as the big cheese. Betts has been crushing the ball lately, hitting for extra bases in eight of his last 14 hits while driving in nine. He has a fantastic matchup against Blach, who against righties has a .373 wOBA and a 4.34 FIP against this season.

Stud

Lars Nootbaar, St. Louis Cardinals at Tampa Bay Rays, $4,500 - Nootbaar is another hitter that’s really been coming along at the plate lately. Hitting atop the order, he’s coming off a 24 DKFP performance where did a little bit of everything, including swiping his eight bag of the season. While I do “like” Littell tonight, Nootbarr is someone I could consider in the outfield. He has a a .373 wOBA with a 139 wRC+ and a .200 ISO against righties on the year. While some lefties hit left-handed pitching well, that hasn’t been the case for for Nootbaar. I’ll take him at a reasonable price in the outfield.

Value

Harold Ramirez, Tampa Bay Rays vs. St. Louis Cardinals, $3,400 - Ramirez is a good example of someone who has been quiet at the plate but is in his preferred matchup. His numbers against lefties have been stellar, boasting a .438 wOBA with a 191 wRC+ and a .211 ISO. Whereas if you look at his stats against righties, he only has a .308 wOBA with a 100 wRC+ and a .123 ISO. If you need to save some salary and want to get a piece of this Rays lineup, Ramirez is a perfect way to do so.

