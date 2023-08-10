NASCAR Fantasy Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

The DFS NASCAR rankings below are based on a mixture of expected output and DraftKings Fantasy NASCAR salaries. The order is not based on the highest projected fantasy totals, but rather by the DFS value of each driver.

Set your DraftKings fantasy NASCAR lineups here: NAS $350K Engineer [$100K to 1st] (Cup)

1. Tyler Reddick ($10,300) — Is Reddick the best road course racer in the Cup Series? He won at Road America and Indianapolis last season. He won earlier this year at the Circuit of the Americas.

2. Martin Truex Jr ($10,500) — Indy hasn’t worked out for Truex. It’s a chaotic race, and Truex has been on the receiving end of the chaos. He might not have the luck, but he still has the skill — 2023 Sonoma winner.

3. Chase Elliott ($10,000) — Time is running out, but it’s not over yet. Elliott still has a great shot at making the playoffs. He’s won seven road course races during his Cup Series career.

4. Kyle Larson ($9,600) — In 2021, Larson was the best road racer in the Cup Series. Last season, his skill was still the same but his fortunes changed. This season, he is slowly heating up. Larson earned a top-5 finish in the Chicago Street Race.

5. Christopher Bell ($9,400) — Last season, Bell led the second-most laps at Indy, but a blown tire ruined his day. The former Daytona Road Course winner (Cup) and Road America winner (Xfinity) rallied and finished 12th.

For NASCAR insight and quick DFS help, follow Pearce Dietrich (@Race4thePrize) on Twitter.

6. Kyle Busch ($9,800) — The No. 8 RCR Chevy won two road races last season (Indy and Road America). This season, Busch has two runner-up finishes (COTA and Sonoma) and a fifth-place finish (Chicago).

7. Ross Chastain ($8,300) — This era of NASCAR is characterized by the reckless, aggressive and stubborn style of racing. Chastain is the poster boy for this type of racing and Indy is the perfect place to be an inconsiderate bully,

8. Shane Van Gisbergen ($10,100) — Can the Kiwi make it 2-for-2 with a win at Indy? The industry must think so if he’s receiving full-time ride offers after just one race. All eyes will be on Supercars star in the Trackhouse Chevy after his dominant weekend in Chicago.

9. A.J. Allmendinger ($9,300) — The Dinger won the inaugural Indy GP in 2021. The chaos at the end helped, but that’s Indy. It wasn’t a fluke for the Kaulig Racing car. Allmendinger almost won at COTA, Watkins Glen and The Roval in 2022.

10. Chris Buescher ($9,200) — Can he win at a road course? He can earn a top-10 finish. Buescher has eight top-10 finishes in the last nine road course races (2022-23).

11. William Byron ($8,900) — The bad news is that Byron wrecked out last Sunday. The good news is that he had an extra day of prep because his competitors were still racing in Michigan on Monday. This could be the edge Byron needed to get his first road course win.

12. Denny Hamlin ($9,000) — The narrative was that the JGR Toyotas struggled with their road course program in 2022. Hamlin did not earn a top-10 finish at a road course in 2022. Truex won at Sonoma earlier this season, so are the struggles over? Hamlin sill hasn’t earned a top-10 finish.

13. Kevin Harvick ($7,300) — It appears that Harvick has lost his touch. He earned two top-5 finishes in the six road course races last season. The rest were finishes of 10th place or worse. This season, Harvick has not earned a top-10 finish.

14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr ($5,500) — This race is not a test of the best. The car and driver do not matter that much. Survival matters. Stenhouse survived the first two Indy races and earned two top-15 finishes. This season, he has two top-15 finishes in the three road races.

15. Kamui Kobayashi ($7,100) — Toyota has won two of the three road course races this season. One of those winners was a 23XI Toyota. The other road race was won by a road ringer. Kobayashi has a lot going for him at Indy.

Set your DraftKings fantasy NASCAR lineups here: NAS $350K Engineer [$100K to 1st] (Cup)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is greenflagradio2) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.