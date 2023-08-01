Pat Mayo and Chris Meaney debate their 2023 Fantasy Football WR Rankings Tiers in the bottom tier to create the 2023 Wide Receiver Rankings.

2023 Fantasy Football WR Rankings (1/2 PPR Scoring)

Last Updated: August 1

Justin Jefferson Cooper Kupp Ja’Marr Chase Tyreek Hill Davante Adams Stefon Diggs CeeDee Lamb Amon-Ra St. Brown A.J. Brown Jaylen Waddle Tee Higgins Garrett Wilson Calvin Ridley DeVonta Smith Chris Olave Jerry Jeudy DK Metcalf Chris Godwin DeAndre Hopkins Christian Watson Mike Williams Mike Evans Amari Cooper Deebo Samuel Brandon Aiyuk Terry McLaurin Marquise Brown Keenan Allen Drake London DJ Moore Diontae Johnson Michael Pittman Tyler Lockett George Pickens Christian Kirk Jahan Dotson Jordan Addison Gabriel Davis Ju-Ju Smith Schuster Treylon Burks Brandin Cooks Odell Beckham Jr. Rashod Bateman Michael Thomas Courtland Sutton Quentin Johnson Skyy Moore Jayden Reed Tyler Boyd Nico Collins Jaxon Smith-Njigba Kadarius Toney Zay Flowers Elijah Moore Robert Woods Jacobi Meyers Allen Lazard Jalin Hyatt Rashid Shaheed Michael Gallup Isaiah Hodgins DeVante Parker Van Jefferson Corey Davis Romeo Doubs Adam Thielen Paris Campbell Johnathan Mingo Curtis Samuel Alec Pierce Rashee Rice Darius Slayton KJ Osborn Jameson Williams Allen Robinson II John Metchie Hunter Renfrow Darnell Mooney Marquez Valdes-Scantling DJ Chark Chase Claypool Marvin Mims Josh Palmer Wan’Dale Robinson Mecole Hardman Donovan Peoples-Jones Russell Gage Tyquan Thornton Rondale Moore Marvin Jones Kendrick Bourne Robby Anderson Jarvis Landry Devin Duvernay Randall Cobb Jamison Crowder Zay Jones Richie James Tank Dell Olamide Zaccheaus Terrace Marshall

