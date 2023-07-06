Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Plays for July 6

DraftKings contributors Garion Thorne and Nick Friar join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings plays for today’s MLB slate.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $222K Relay Throw [$50K to 1st]

Garion’s Picks:

High-Priced Play

Christian Walker ($5,400)

Value Play

Kyle Bradish ($7,200)

Nick’s Picks:

High-Priced Play

Anthony Santander ($4,600)

Value Play

Carlos Santana ($3,200)

Watch the segment below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $222K Relay Throw [$50K to 1st]

Watch The Sweat LIVE weekdays at 11 a.m. ET by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel!

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.