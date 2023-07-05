Fantasy Golf Picks: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Plays for the John Deere Classic

DraftKings contributor Geoff Ulrich and RotoWire’s Len Hochberg join The Sweat to give their top DraftKings picks for the John Deere Classic.

Geoff’s Picks:

Top Plays in $9K Range

Adam Hadwin ($9,800)

Chris Kirk ($9,300)

Top Play in $8K Range

Stephan Jaeger ($8,800)

Top Value Plays

Ryan Palmer ($7,800)

Sam Ryder ($7,000)

Top DFS Play

Chris Kirk ($9,300)

Len’s Picks:

Top Plays in $9K Range

Eric Cole ($9,700)

Adam Schenk ($9,500)

Emiliano Grillo ($9,200)

Top Play in $8K Range

Sepp Straka ($8,600)

Top Value Plays

Mark Hubbard ($7,700)

Patton Kizzire ($7,200)

Top DFS Play

Eric Cole ($9,700)

Watch the segment below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

