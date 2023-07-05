Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for July 5

Today is Wednesday. W-E-D-N-E-S-D-A-Y. I just wanted to remind everyone, because it’s the most Monday-feeling Wednesday we’ll get all year. So, with your internal clock all discombobulated and your stomach all full of hot dogs, may I suggest playing few MLB lineups on DraftKings tonight? It’s the exact sort of humbling and grounding experience you need at this moment.

We’ve got an 11-game featured slate. Let’s dive in.

PITCHER

Stud

Pablo Lopez, Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals, $10,100 - This is the most expensive Lopez has been all season, yet it’s hard to argue with the algorithm. Despite underwhelming surface statistics, Lopez has been everything the Twins could have hoped for this season, pitching to a 3.41 FIP with a 29.8% strikeout rate. Heck, the RHP has been even better the past few weeks, registering a 2.11 FIP and a 33.7% strikeout rate across his last four outings. Meanwhile, the Royals enter play on Wednesday with a league-low 78 wRC+ against right-handed opponents. Look for Lopez to shine on the mound this evening.

Value

Seth Lugo, San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Angels, $7,900 - To be blunt, the pitching options below $8K on this slate are pretty gross. To my eyes, there’s two ways you can go: Lugo or Patrick Sandoval ($6,900). The latter has more strikeout upside, while the former appears to provide a much more stable floor. Lugo has actually been quite good in 2023, sporting a 3.59 ERA, a 3.54 FIP and a 4.4 K/BB ratio in his 11 starts. Lugo will also get the benefit of facing an Angels lineup that is very beat-up at the moment. Mike Trout (wrist) was placed on the IL yesterday, then both Anthony Rendon ($3,200; shin) and Shohei Ohtani ($6,600; finger) were removed from last night’s loss. Ouch.

INFIELD

Stud

Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves at Cleveland Guardians, $6,400 - It has been a nightmarish season for Cal Quantrill ($5,600), with the RHP owning a 6.12 ERA and a 5.99 xERA across 62.2 innings of work. It’s been primarily LHBs that have given Quantrill fits in 2023, as he’s posted an inflated 1.91 WHIP within the split. This is all music to the ears of Olson, however, who is in possession of a .372 ISO and a 167 wRC+ against right-handed pitching. That’s how you lead the NL in home runs (28).

Stud

Manny Machado, San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Angels, $5,200 - While Machado hasn’t been having the best year at the plate, he has been heating up the last month or so. In fact, dating back to June 7, Machado is slashing .292/.315/.500 with a 121 wRC+ in 111 plate appearances. It’s also worth noting that the veteran’s numbers specifically against LHPs have been strong all season. Machado is hitting .342 with a 151 wRC+ versus southpaws, like the aforementioned Sandoval.

Value

Jeimer Candelario, Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds, $3,700 - Candelario has been a welcomed surprise for the Nationals this season, so much so, it’s unlikely he’ll be on the team much longer. The switch-hitter has been at his best against RHPs in 2023, with a .261 ISO and a 135 wRC+ within the split. Tonight, he’ll get to face the reeling Graham Ashcraft ($6,100), who owns a disgusting 10.89 ERA across his last nine outings. Washington should be able to score some runs for the home fans.

Value

Patrick Bailey, San Francisco Giants vs. Seattle Mariners, $3,500 - This is an amazing price point for Bailey, who has absolutely destroyed left-handed pitching in his rookie campaign. To wit, the backstop is hitting .417 with a 232 wRC+ in his 34 plate appearances within the split. The lefty in question on Wednesday? Tommy Milone ($4,000). The 36-year-old journeyman has mostly been pitching in Triple-A in 2023, compiling a 6.51 FIP. Needless to say, he’s not an MLB-level arm at this point in his career.

OUTFIELD

Stud

Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Angels, $6,300 - At this point, I’ll use Tatis against any lefty he happens to face. In 76 plate appearances within the split in 2023, the former All-Star is slashing .308/.408/.646 with a 185 wRC+. Still, it certainly helps Tatis’ viability that Sandoval has pitched to a 7.11 ERA over his last five starts.

Stud

Cody Bellinger, Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, $4,500 - As has been the case throughout his career, Adrian Houser ($6,500) has had his issues with LHBs in 2023, allowing a .373 wOBA within the split. Bellinger is left-handed. Bellinger is also riding a 10-game hitting streak where he’s slashed .405/.425/.459 with a 143 wRC+. Seems pretty good.

Value

Tommy Pham, New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks, $3,200 - Pham was supposed to just be a platoon bat for the Mets, but suddenly he looks like a lineup staple. In his 212 plate appearances in 2023, Pham has managed an eye-popping .402 expected wOBA. That’s elite. Most of that success has come against LHPs, as you’d expect, with Pham posting a .303 ISO and a 151 wRC+ within the split. He should tee-off on Tommy Henry ($7,000) and his 5.33 FIP this evening.

Value

Brandon Belt, Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox, $3,000 - I’m just not sure what Belt has to do to get a price bump — and it’s also unclear how he has outfield eligibility. Anyway, not only is the veteran now locked into the three-spot in the Blue Jays’ lineup, but he’s slashing .302/.422/.516 with a 163 wRC+ since the beginning of May. Then there’s the Lance Lynn ($8,400) element. The veteran RHP has been haunted by lefty opponents all season, surrendering a .442 wOBA within the split.

