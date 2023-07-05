F1 Fantasy Racing Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for Formula 1 Aramco British Grand Prix 2023

The British Grand Prix is one of the biggest weekends of the year for Formula 1. Last season, over 350,000 fans descended upon Silverstone for this race. DraftKings Fantasy F1 will celebrate this massive race with a large fantasy racing contest that pays $20K to first place.

The DraftKings Aramco British Grand Prix 2023 slate locks at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday.

1. Max Verstappen ($15,000) — The Austrian Grand Prix was just another weekend for Verstappen. He won the sprint race and his fifth grand prix in a row — all in Red Bull’s backyard. This week, Verstappen will look to make it six in a row in Mercedes’ backyard.

2. Sergio Perez ($10,800) — Max Verstappen has seven wins. Checo has two. It’s unthinkable, but the fantasy of Red Bull winning every grand prix this season is slowly becoming a reality. If Perez can figure out his qualifying woes, then he’s got a shot at beating his better half in Britain.

3. Fernando Alonso ($8,400) — His average finish in 2023 is 3.6. That sounds right. There’s Max, Checo and then Alonso. If it wasn’t for Red Bull, Alonso and Aston Martin would be cruising to a championship. This is Aston Martin’s home track, so it’s possible that they might bring a little more speed to this round.

4. Lewis Hamilton ($9,600) — The British GP is the home race for most teams and drivers, but this track means a little more for Hamilton and Hamilton means a little more to the British Formula 1 fans. Hamilton has won at Silverstone eight times.

5. George Russell ($7,400) — The British Mercedes driver has never earned a top-10 finish in five races at Silverstone. In fairness to Russell, four of those races were with Williams. Last season, Russell had a top-5 car but wrecked out on the first lap of the British Grand Prix.

6. Charles Leclerc ($10,200) — Has Ferrari turned the corner or was Leclerc’s runner-up finish in the Austrian GP a track specific result? If it was track specific, then that could be just fine for Leclerc. His teammate won the British Grand Prix last season.

7. Carlos Sainz ($8,000) — He’s the defending champion of the British Grand Prix. His win was his first Formula 1 victory and the last time that Ferrari occupied the top step of the podium.

8. Lando Norris ($6,800) — After a couple of tough races, Norris and McLaren bounced back in the Austrian GP by qualifying and finishing in fourth place. The British GP is his home grand prix. In his five starts, his worst finish is 11th (his first in 2019) and his average finish is seventh at Silverstone.

9. Esteban Ocon ($6,000) — His top-10 streak came to an end in the Austrian GP. That will happen when a driver sets the record for the most penalties in an F1 race (five — four for exceeding track limits and another for an unsafe release).

10. Alex Albon ($5,200) — Williams has found some speed in the last two races. Albon finished 11th last week, and his rookie teammate, Logan Sergeant ($3,000), finished 13th at the Red Bull Ring. In the race prior in Canada, Albon made it to the final round of qualifying and finished the grand prix in seventh place.

