Fantasy Golf Value Picks: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Bargain Plays for The Wyndham Championship

After watching Lee Hodges capture the first PGA TOUR title of his career at the 3M Open – which was the first wire-to-wire victory on the PGA TOUR in over a year – the regular season concludes this week with the Wyndham Championship. This event will be played at Sedgefield Country Club (par 70, 7,131 yards, Bermuda greens) in Greensboro, North Carolina, which has been the case since 2008. Tom Kim won last year’s Wyndham Championship by five shots at 20-under – making him the fourth winner of this event over the last five years to shoot 20-under or lower - but will not be defending his title this week due to ankle injury.

Sedgefield CC is a Donald Ross’ designed track that features tree-lined fairways and large putting surfaces. Being accurate is far more important than being long at Sedgefield CC, and targeting accurate drivers is a sharp move this week, with three of the past four Wyndham Championship winners ranking top-five in fairways gained during their victories. More importantly, we need to be seeking golfers who are in pristine form with their irons, as for five years running, the golfer to take home the top prize at Sedgefield CC has finished the event no worse T12 in SG: Approach. In fact, three of the past five Wyndham Championship victors have ranked top-five in the metric.

Sedgefield CC is a classic par 70 that presents 12 par 4s and as always with this type of course, your play on the par 4s is bar none the most crucial for success. Specifically, golfers who are efficient on 400-450-yard par 4s are the best options, with eight of the 12 par 4s at Sedgefield CC falling in this range. Of the last four Wyndham Championship winners, three have finished the tournament top-three in efficiency on the 400-450-yard par 4s at Sedgefield CC.

The Wyndham Championship field consists of 156 players – including only four of the top-30 ranked golfers in the world – and there will be a standard top-65 and ties cut following the first two rounds. After this regular season finale, only the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings will advance to the playoffs, making golfers who are outside or hovering around that line intriguing options, given their extra motivation to continue their season.

Below, I dive into four of my favorite DraftKings value plays for the Wyndham Championship, that all cost less than $7.5K.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $1M Summer Sand Trap [$200K to 1st]

Brendon Todd ($7,400) – Todd has finished T10 and T36 at the last two Wyndham Championships, and arrives in Greensboro this week as the maker of 11 of his last 13 cuts. His best finish of the season just came two weeks ago at the John Deere Classic, when Todd finished runner-up to winner Sepp Straka by two strokes.

Evident from his past two appearances at Sedgefield CC, Todd is an awesome fit for the Ross’ design. Not only does Todd rank sixth in driving accuracy and 20th in SG: Putting for the season, the 38-year-old ranks third in 400-450-yard par-4 efficiency over his past 50 rounds. With top-five finishes at both the John Deere Classic and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this season, Todd clearly has a knack for shining at weaker fielded birdie fests, and he brings much better upside than his low salary suggests this week.

Garrick Higgo ($7,300) – After missing the weekend in his Wyndham Championship debut last season, Higgo should redeem himself with a quality finish in his second attempt at Sedgefield CC this week. The lefty was in poor form to close out last season – his missed cut at the Wyndham Championship was his fifth in his last six starts of the season – but returns to Greensboro this week playing much better golf, advancing to the weekend in seven of his past nine starts, with five of these finishes being top-30 results. Most notably, Higgo just posted a T13 finish at the 3M Open last week, while gaining strokes in every major category at TPC Twin Cities and finishing the event with a closing round five-under 66. Following this excellent outing, the 24-year-old has now impressively shot under par in 14 of his last 16 rounds.

On top of the promising form, Higgo should have all the motivation in the world this week, with him sitting outside the playoff cutline, ranking 78th in FedEx Cup points. A third consecutive top-25 finish is a realistic outcome for Higgo this weekend and he is without a doubt one of the best values on the board at this soft salary.

Kevin Streelman ($7,300) – Streelman finished runner-up to Hodges at the 3M Open last week and must produce another high finish this weekend if he wants to advance to the playoffs, with the veteran currently ranking 84th in FedEx Cup points. Including three top-20 finishes, Streelman has made 6-of-8 cuts at Sedgefield CC, and following his brilliant showing in Minnesota last week, the 44-year-old has made eight of his last 12 cuts on the PGA TOUR, with four top-30 finishes coming during this stretch.

Streelman ranks top-20 in both SG: Approach and par-4 efficiency over his last 36 rounds, and is a steal at this cheap price tag, which is notably the lowest he has ever been priced for a Wyndham Championship on DraftKings.

Ben Griffin ($7,200) – Griffin is on the heels of a T20 finish at the 3M Open, in which he gained strokes in every major category and finished in a tie for the second most birdies recorded at TPC Twin Cities. Griffin has now finished inside the top 35 in three of his past four starts, with that outlier being an excusable missed cut in his first attempt at an Open Championship. Even including this missed cut, the 27-year-old has gained strokes on approach in nine straight starts. Plus, Griffin ranks 20th in 400-450-yard par-4 efficiency over his last 50 rounds, setting him up perfectly for Sedgefield CC, where he impressed with a T4 finish in his Wyndham Championship debut last season.

Sitting 148 spots higher in the world golf rankings this time around, Griffin is criminally underpriced for his upside at only $7.2K, especially when you factor in that he should be extremely motivated to contend at Sedgefied CC again, given he is right inside the bubble for the playoffs, ranking 68th in FedEx Cup points.

