DraftKings Fantasy Golf Picks: Wyndham Championship Predictions, Preview

We have reached the end of the PGA TOUR regular season, as the Wyndham Championship will be the final chance for golfers to earn their spot in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina will be the host this week, and measures as a 7,131-yard par 70 with Bermuda grass greens.

The field this week will be headlined by six-time PGA TOUR champion Sam Burns, along with Shane Lowry and Hideki Matsuyama.

Below, I have outlined three of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $1M Summer Sand Trap [$200K to 1st]

Shane Lowry ($9,500)

After a rather surprising missed cut at The Open, Lowry will look to get back on track this week at the Wyndham, an event he’s had success at in the past. Lowry has played this event five times in his career, making the cut in four of those with finishes of T23 and T7 in that stretch. It’s pretty wild that he’s priced below the likes of Russell Henley ($10,200) and Adam Scott ($9,700) this week when you factor in how good he had been playing before The Open.

The Irishman had finished T20 or better in five of his previous six starts prior to Royal Liverpool, and ranks seventh in this field in SG: Total during that stretch. He’s actually getting it done in all areas, sitting 15th in SG: Tee-to-Green, 25th in SG: Ball-Striking and 32nd in SG: Putting.

Lowry’s $9,500 price tag this week is a pretty solid bargain when you factor in his win equity, course history and rolling stats. He’s one of the strongest plays on the board this week.

Denny McCarthy ($8,700)

Prior to his missed cut at The Open, McCarthy had been one of the hottest golfers on the planet, posting four top-eight finishes across his previous seven starts. Being that he’s never played an Open Championship before, and had zero links experience, I think we can give him a pass. That one missed cut slashed his price all the way to $8,700, which seems quite hasty.

If you take a look at the past 48 rounds in this field, only Hideki Matsuyama ($10,600) has gained more total strokes than McCarthy has. It’s of course been the flat stick for McCarthy during this stretch, as he ranks No. 1 in the field in SG: Putting, while gaining over .13 more strokes than the second-ranked Justin Suh ($7,300).

In addition, McCarthy has pretty strong history at Sedgefield, posting finishes of T36, T22, T9 and T15 in four of his five starts. With this discounted price on him, there’s no reason to not go back to the well this week.

Eric Cole ($7,700)

All Cole does is make cuts. Dating back to the the Byron Nelson in May, he’s made nine of his past 10, while posting five top-25 finishes in that stretch. During this run, Cole ranks fourth in this field in SG: Total, 14th in SG: Approach and 11th in SG; Putting. You could certainly make the argument that he’s about $500 too cheap when you factor in the strength of this field.

Cole has never played this event before, but being that it’s a short course where distance is not required, he should have no problem plodding his way around with his elite short game. At just $7,700. he’s one of the best value plays on the slate this week.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $1M Summer Sand Trap [$200K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is Lan1228) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.