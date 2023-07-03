Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for July 3

After some early games on Monday, there are six games on the DraftKings main slate, which gets underway at 7:05 p.m. ET. All six games are the start of new series for this week, and two of the six contests are divisional matchups. Three of the six games are interleague matchups, and three of the games are in the late window, starting at 9:40 p.m. ET or later.

PITCHER

Stud

Blake Snell, San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Angels ($8,600) – Snell has turned into a strikeout machine in his past four starts. He has at least 10 strikeouts in each of those outings and has totaled 45 strikeouts in just 25 innings for a 16.2 K/9 rate. Prior to his punchout binge, Snell had just a 10.02 K/9 rate in his first 12 starts of the season. Snell has gone 2-1 with a 1.08 ERA and 1.44 FIP in those four outings, averaging 34.5 DKFP per start.

Snell has been limiting opponents’ production very effectively over his past seven starts, allowing just four runs on 20 hits in 42 innings. He’s so locked in and brings so much strikeout upside, that it’s surprising to find him available for under $9K. With Brandon Drury (shoulder) landing on the IL on Sunday, the Angels lineup is pretty thin aside from superstar sluggers Shohei Ohtani ($6,500) and Mike Trout ($6,000). Against the Angels, Snell should be able to continue his hot streak at Petco Park Monday night.

Value

Bryan Woo, Seattle Mariners at San Francisco Giants ($6,600) – Woo is another surprisingly affordable pitcher on Monday’s slate given his ceiling. The 23-year-old has made five starts with Seattle after jumping directly to the majors from Double-A, but he hasn’t seemed overmatched at all. In fact, he has a better K/9 rate than he had with the Arkansas Travelers. Woo has 32 strikeouts in 22 2⁄ 3 innings while pitching to a 1-1 record to go with a 4.37 ERA and 2.97 FIP.

Woo has produced over 19 DKFP in each of his three most recent starts and has at least seven strikeouts in three of his past four contests. He took a no-decision his last time out but did win his last start on the road which was June 22 against the New York Yankees. Since June 1, the Giants have the sixth-highest strikeout rate in the majors and the eighth-lowest ISO. In the matchup, Woo brings a very high ceiling for a player under $7K due to his strikeout potential.

INFIELD

Stud

Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves at Cleveland Guardians ($6,400) – The Braves have won eight straight after going a perfect 6-0 on their recent homestand. They’ll head to Cleveland on Monday to face Gavin Williams ($6,300) and the Guardians. Olson has been scorching hot lately with 11 homers in his past 19 games. During that span, he has gone 26-for-79 (. 329) with 25 RBI, a .519 ISO and a .501 wOBA. He collected multiple hits and double-digit DKFP in each of his past four games and six of his past nine. During those nine games, he’s averaging an impressive 19.1 DKFP, and since he’s on the better side of his splits against a righty, look for him to be a key cornerstone to build around again on Monday.

Stud

Ha-Seong Kim, San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Angels ($4,300) – Kim has hit leadoff in each of his two games since returning from some minor hamstring tightness, and he has produced good numbers, hitting right in front of Fernando Tatis Jr. ($6,200) and the rest of San Diego’s big bats. Kim has hit a handful of homers in his past 17 games while going 21-for-59 (.356) with two stolen bases and a .442 wOBA. He has a 40.8% hard-hit rate during that span, per Statcast, which is a huge improvement on his 22.6% hard-hit rate prior to this run of success. Since he’s hitting the ball so well and in a prime lineup spot, Kim is a nice option at 2B on Monday.

Value

Maikel Garcia, Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins ($3,300) – Garcia is another great option who is in strong current form and has been productive lately from the leadoff spot. Garcia went 9-for-12 (.750) in a three-game series against the Dodgers this weekend with two stolen bases and an average of 16.3 DKFP per game. Garcia is hitting .342 (27-for-79) in his past 20 games with a .348 wOBA and eight steals. He doesn’t offer a ton of power, but his ceiling is still high due to his speed and ability to get on base. He’s a solid value play even in his matchup with Joe Ryan ($10,000) on Monday night.

Value

Anthony Volpe, New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles ($3,300) – Volpe had a rough patch in June while the rest of the Yankees lineup also struggled. He has turned things around lately, though, and brings good value at this salary at SS on Monday. The 22-year-old elite prospect has gone 13-for-26 (.500) over his past seven games while hitting safely in each contest and picking up two doubles, a triple and a stolen base to help him average exactly 10 DKFP per contest. He has 10 homers on the season, and seven of those have come at home, where he’ll face Tyler Wells ($7,700) and the visiting Orioles on Monday.

OUTFIELD

Stud

Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves at Cleveland Guardians ($6,600) – Acuña continues to be absolutely amazing. He added two more stolen bases Sunday to increase his total to 39 on the season, but he is far from a one-dimensional producer since he also has 21 home runs on the year, six of which have some in his past 10 games. In those 10 games, he has averaged 19.2 DKFP per contest to increase his season average all the way to 13.0 DKFP per contest. He has hit safely in 13 straight games while going 20-for-52 (.385) with six homers, nine stolen bases, 15 runs scored and a .526 wOBA. He can hit home runs if the Guardians decide to pitch to him and run wild on the bases if they work around him. He brings both a high floor and a high ceiling with multiple ways to produce. He actually has significantly better numbers on the road and against righties, so this matchup Monday plays into the strengths of his splits.

Juan Soto, San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Angels ($5,600) – Soto has four multi-hit performances in his past eight games, going 11-for-35 (.314) with a .351 wOBA, a double and a home run. Soto has raised his average to .246 on the season with 13 homers and a .315 wOBA, which are all significantly below his career averages. He should be able to continue his recent turnaround, though, in Monday’s matchup with Jaime Barria ($5,500). Barria has a solid 2.92 ERA but a 4.60 FIP and has let lefties hit .299 against him with two homers and a .345 wOBA this season. Soto, Jake Cronenworth ($4,200) and Rougned Odor ($2,600) are all expected to be on the strong side of this matchup, and they make an intriguing mini-stack to lean into Monday night.

Value

Jack Suwinski, Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers ($3,300) – Despite an 0-for-29 stretch in late June, Suwinski remains locked in as the Pirates' primary CF. He has rewarded the team’s loyalty by going 7-for-18 (.389) over his six most recent games with a double, two homers and a .542 wOBA. He hit leadoff in two of those games, and his plate discipline gives his on-base stats a big boost. The lefty was originally scheduled to be in a tough lefty-lefty matchup with Clayton Kershaw (shoulder), who is now expected to land on the IL instead. That could flip the splits for Suwinski and give him a better matchup against a righty, potentially Michael Grove ($5,300). Grove has gone 0-2 in nine MLB contests with a 7.54 ERA, 5.31 FIP and eight homers allowed. Grove has let lefties like Suwinksi hit .383 against him in the majors this season with a .465 wOBA.

Value

Henry Davis, Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers ($2,500) – Davis is another great value play from the Pirates if you have to go even cheaper at an outfield spot. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft has been impressive in his 13 games in the majors, hitting .304 with a home run and two stolen bases. He came off the bench on Sunday but had hit safely in eight of his nine games prior to that, going 13-for-35 (.371) with a .398 wOBA and 40% hard-hit rate. There aren’t a lot of bargain plays in the outfield, but Suwinksi and Davis can be a solid value tandem to help you afford to pay up at SP or in the infield.

