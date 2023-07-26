F1 Fantasy Racing Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for Formula 1 MSC Cruises Belgian Grand Prix 2023

Formula 1 has one more grand prix before the annual summer break. This round takes place at the prestigious Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium. DraftKings Fantasy F1 will host a large fantasy racing contest that pays $29K to first place.

The DraftKings MSC Cruises Belgian Grand Prix 2023 slate locks at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday.

1. Max Verstappen ($15,200) — Sebastian Vettel’s F1 win streak is in jeopardy. In 2013, Vettel won nine in a row. Verstappen is sitting on seven with nine wins total this season.

2. Sergio Perez ($10,400) — The Daniel Ricciardo ($4,600) promotion lit a fire under Perez. His qualifying has to improve, but he did make Q3 at the Hungaroring and drove from ninth to the podium.

3. Fernando Alonso ($8,000) — Before the Hungarian GP, Alonso complained that the Pirelli tire was going to hurt Red Bull and Aston Martin (the Aston Martin car is basically a clone of the Red Bull). He was right for Aston Martin, but nothing is slowing down Red Bull. They’ve won every round this season.

4. Lewis Hamilton ($9,600) — Hungary was disappointing for Hamilton. He won the pole and Red Bull didn’t appear to have optimal speed during the free practice sessions. Then the lights went out. Max took the lead. And it was over. Hamilton didn’t even earn a podium.

5. Lando Norris ($10,200) — Look out now! Lando Norris and McLaren are setting up shop on the podium. This is becoming a place of permanent residence. Norris finished second in the Hungarian GP and Oscar Piastri ($8,400) just missed out in fifth.

6. George Russell ($7,600) — Mercedes had speed in the last round. Russell didn’t have track position. He drove from 18th to sixth in the Hungarian Grand Prix.

7. Charles Leclerc ($8,800) — Ferrari is slower than Mercedes. Ferrari is slower than McLaren at the moment. Spa (Belgian Grand Prix) is a power track. Forget about Red Bull. Will Leclerc have the power to compete with his comparative rivals?

8. Carlos Sainz Jr ($7,000) — Heading into Silverstone — a race Sainz won in 2022 — Sainz had a career best average finish of 6.2. Since that grand prix, Sainz has finished 10th in the British GP and 11th in the Hungarian GP.

9. Alex Albon ($4,200) — Williams might be the weakest team on the gird, but they’re making gains and Albon is steadily improving — three top-10 finishes and finishes of 11th or better in the last four races. Spa Francorchamps is a power track and Williams is known for their straight-line speed.

10. Esteban Ocon ($5,400) — Alpine has recorded back-to-back retirements in both cars. The British Grand Prix was bad but the Hungarian Grand Prix was worse — both drivers failed to run a single lap. This is a buy-low spot.

