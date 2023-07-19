Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for July 19

Baseball was drunk last night. Everyone was scoring runs. In fact, 12 different teams managed to put up double-digits in the run column on Tuesday, including every club in the American League Central. You read that right. The league’s lowest-scoring division couldn’t be stopped. What a time to be alive.

Will we get another offensive showcase this evening? Let’s dive into it.

PITCHER

Stud

Luis Castillo, Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins, $9,300 - While Castillo has been a little shaky his past few outings, there’s a lot to like about this spot. First and foremost, this is a pretty decent price for an asset that’s generally sitting above $10K. Aside from the financials, Castillo has been at his best in Seattle in 2023, pitching to a 2.65 ERA and holding opponents to a minuscule .257 wOBA at home. Then there’s the matchup. Last night notwithstanding, Minnesota has struggled to score runs all season long and the team owns the league’s highest strikeout rate at a whopping 26.9%. Look for Castillo to exploit those weaknesses.

Value

Chase Silseth, Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees, $7,000 - Silseth hasn’t been able to put it all together at the MLB level, but the 23-year-old has looked good in Triple-A this season, maintaining a 2.79 ERA in the notoriously offensive-friendly Pacific Coast League. Silseth is also striking out over a batter per inning in his nine starts. Still, let’s not beat around the bush, this play is all about fading the Yankees. New York has been unable to consistently muster runs with Aaron Judge (toe) on the IL, as the team is hitting a paltry .215 with an 82 wRC+ since the beginning of June.

INFIELD

Stud

Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, $6,200 - Somehow, Olson went without a hit in Tuesday’s 16-13 loss to this same Diamondbacks squad — much to the chagrin on fantasy owners everywhere. I’ll say the NL leader in home runs makes up for that tonight against Ryne Nelson ($6,700). Left-handed opponents have plagued Nelson throughout 2023, with the 207 he’s faced combining to slash .287/.361/.530 with a .378 wOBA. For his part, Olson sports a 1.010 OPS versus RHPs this season. He’s quite good.

Stud

Matt McLain, Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants, $5,700 - These two lineups at Great American Ball Park should come with a warning label. It should be another fireworks display on Wednesday, with Ross Stripling ($6,000) and his 6.11 ERA taking the mound for the Giants. Stripling has struggled with the long ball all season, surrendering a whopping 2.67 per nine to opposing RHBs. That should be music to the ears of McLain, who is hitting .321 with a .303 ISO and a 160 wRC+ at home in his rookie campaign.

Value

Blake Sabol, San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds, $3,500 - Goodness do I love Sabol’s catcher eligibility. The rookie has split his time behind the plate and in the outfield in 2023, with the Giants desperate to get Sabol’s bat in the lineup against RHPs. Why? Well, how about a .208 ISO and a 122 wRC+ within the split. Those numbers should play well in a matchup with Graham Ashcraft ($5,800), who has not much enjoyed pitching at GABP. To wit, Ashcraft possesses an ugly 6.11 FIP at home, mostly due to allowing 1.84 home runs per nine. Woof.

Value

Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants, $2,500 - Until the rookie’s price tag goes up, feel free to keep using him. Encarnacion-Strand was a monster in Triple-A this season, registering a .440 wOBA and a 153 wRC+ in his 316 plate appearances. It didn’t take long for him to have an impact at the MLB level, too, as the 23-year-old clubbed his first-career home run in Tuesday’s narrow loss.

OUTFIELD

Stud

Juan Soto, San Diego Padres at Toronto Blue Jays, $5,500 - As you would expect, Soto’s numbers against RHPs this season are impressive — even after a slow start in April. The All-Star owns a 1.006 OPS and a 171 wRC+ within the split, numbers which jump to a 1.156 OPS and a 204 wRC+ when Soto is facing a righty away from Petco Park. Jose Berrios ($8,200) has been solid in 2023, yet he’s been far better versus RHBs than LHBs. Do the rest of the math yourselves.

Stud

Brandon Nimmo, New York Mets vs. Chicago White Sox, $4,100 - While Touki Toussaint ($6,900) has survived his first six appearances for the White Sox, it feels like a blow-up is on the horizon. The former first-round pick is carrying an xERA of 4.96, mostly due to a gargantuan 17.6% walk rate. At some point, that’s going to bite Toussaint. Funny enough, Nimmo is probably to No. 1 candidate to draw a free pass this evening, but he can do more damage than that. Nimmo has posted a .216 ISO and a 128 wRC+ versus RHPs in 2023.

Value

Matt Vierling, Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals, $3,200 - Don’t feel bad if you haven’t noticed — it’s the Tigers — but Vierling has been amazing dating back to the beginning of June, slashing .337/.416/.517 with a 163 wRC+. That alone makes him viable at this modest price tag, yet I’d be a fool if I didn’t at least mention the matchup. Ryan Yarbrough ($5,500) owns a 5.29 ERA and just a 13.9% strikeout rate. That’s awful.

