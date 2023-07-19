Fantasy Golf Millionaire Picks: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Plays for The Open Championship

DraftKings contributor Geoff Ulrich and RotoWire’s Len Hochberg join The Sweat to give their top DraftKings Fantasy Golf Millionaire picks for The Open Championship.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: $3M Fantasy Golf Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry] (PGA)

Geoff’s Picks:

Top High-End Plays

Xander Schauffele ($10,100)

Viktor Hovland ($10,000)

Top Plays in $8-9K Range

Tommy Fleetwood ($9,300)

Dustin Johnson ($9,200)

Hideki Matsuyama ($8,900)

Top Plays in $7K Range

Min Woo Lee ($7,700)

Joaquin Niemann ($7,500)

Si Woo Kim ($7,300)

Chris Kirk ($7,000)

Top Value Plays

Jordan Smith ($6,800)

Matthew Southgate ($5,600)

Len’s Picks:

Top High-End Plays

Rory McIlroy ($11,900)

Cameron Smith ($10,700)

Viktor Holland ($10,000)

Top Plays in $8-9K Range

Jordan Spieth ($9,700)

Tommy Fleetwood ($9,300)

Top Plays in $7K Range

Min Woo Lee ($7,700)

Ryan Fox ($7,400)

Brian Harman ($7,300)

Top Value Plays

Padraig Harrington ($6,600)

Richie Ramsay ($5,900)

Marcel Siem ($5,800)

Watch the segment below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

