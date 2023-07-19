NASCAR Fantasy Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono

The DFS NASCAR rankings below are based on a mixture of expected output and DraftKings Fantasy NASCAR salaries. The order is not based on the highest projected fantasy totals, but rather by the DFS value of each driver.

Set your DraftKings fantasy NASCAR lineups here: NAS $350K Engineer [$100K to 1st] (Cup)

1. Denny Hamlin ($10,600) — Unofficially, Hamlin won the 2022 Pocono race. Had he not been DQ’d, that would have been Hamlin’s seventh Pocono win.

2. Kyle Larson ($10,300) — In the 2021 doubleheader at Pocono, Larson blew a tire while leading on the last lap. He followed that race with a runner-up finish in race two and a top-5 finish in the 2022 race.

3. William Byron ($10,200) — Race two at Pocono in 2021 came down to fuel mileage. Byron did not have enough, but he had a good car. Byron led 22 laps in that race.

4. Martin Truex Jr ($10,700) — JGR has unofficially won eight of the last 10 races at Pocono. Truex only has won of those wins, but that’s better than none of those wins.

5. Kyle Busch ($10,500) — Rowdy won the 2021 Pocono race with JGR. It was a JGR Toyota with a broken transmission. He still won because it was the typical Pocono oddity — it was a fuel mileage race. Also, he owns this track — four Pocono wins.

For NASCAR insight and quick DFS help, follow Pearce Dietrich (@Race4thePrize) on Twitter.

6. Ross Chastain ($10,000) — Revenge is a dish best served cold. Chastain is loved and loathed, so he’s got a lot of payback coming. He got a little of it while leading at Pocono last season. Hamlin doored the leader with less than 20 laps left, and Chastain parked his car in the junk yard instead of Victory Lane.

7. Christopher Bell ($9,400) — It’s easy to lose track of the season standings and their significance in DFS. Bell is currently in fourth. That doesn’t mean a lot in fantasy, but it does imply consistent success.

8. Chase Elliott ($9,600) — Here we go again. This is Elliott season. The summer schedule presents endless opportunities for Elliott to get into the win column. After Denny Hamlin got caught cheating, Elliott inherited the 2022 Pocono win.

9. Tyler Reddick ($9,200) — This is Reddick’s first race at Pocono in a Toyota. He was already doing fine in an RCR Chevy with steadily improving finishes of 11th, ninth and second in the last three races.

10. Ryan Blaney ($9,800) — Team Penske has been scrappy at Pocono. They can’t match JGR’s speed, but they can play the strategy right and sneak away with a win. Speaking of scrappy, Blaney won at Pocono in a Wood Brothers Ford.

11. Michael McDowell ($6,000) — Where is the respect? McDowell has five top-15 finishes in the last six races (four top-10 finishes). He earned a top-10 finish at Pocono last season.

12. Alex Bowman ($7,900) — Pocono has been dominated by the JGR Toyotas, but Hendrick has been right there with them. When Larson wrecked on the final lap of race one at Pocono in 2021, it was Alex Bowman that stole the trophy.

13. Kevin Harvick ($9,000) — Short tracks have better suited SHR and Harvick, but this isn’t an impossible intermediate track. This race could come down to strategy and Rodney Childers is a mastermind on top of the pit box.

14. Chris Buescher ($7,500) — He doesn’t have a win this season, but he does have a Cup Series win at Pocono. Buescher won a race shortened by fog in a Front Row Motorsports car. The Tricky Triangle can produce strange results.

15. Ty Gibbs ($8,100) — The JGR Toyota engineers have figured something out. Maybe they know too much because two of their cars were disqualified for illegal modifications at Pocono last season. A DQ doesn’t affect DFS. Pick the cheaters. Gibbs has two runner-up finishes in his two Xfinity Series races at Pocono.

Set your DraftKings fantasy NASCAR lineups here: NAS $350K Engineer [$100K to 1st] (Cup)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is greenflagradio2) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.