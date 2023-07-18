Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for July 18

Don’t look now, but we’re somehow just two weeks away from the MLB Trade Deadline. The season is flying past us, while the standings page and the out of town scoreboard become more and more important with each passing day. This is when baseball starts to get hot in the streets, if you will.

But let’s not get too wrapped up in October. We’ve got a 14-game featured slate tonight to worry about. Allow me to dive in.

PITCHER

Stud

Joe Musgrove, San Diego Padres at Toronto Blue Jays, $9,600 - The top-end of tonight’s pitching slate is incredibly underwhelming. Even generally exciting options like Edward Cabrera ($9,700) and Tarik Skubal ($8,400) have pitch count concerns. So, when push comes to shove, I’ll just be siding with Musgrove, who has been pitching excellently since late May. In fact, the RHP owns a sterling 1.79 ERA and a 2.56 FIP across his last nine appearances, equipped with a 25.1% strikeout rate and a 0.96 WHIP. Are the Jays a dream matchup? No. Yet the club sits 19th in ISO in 2023 (.157). They aren’t the same lineup they’ve been in years past.

Value

Carlos Carrasco, New York Mets vs. Chicago White Sox, $6,200 - It’s hard to overstate how viable all right-handed starters are against the White Sox, who come into this evening’s tilt as one of four teams in the league with a wOBA below .300 within the split. Things don’t get much better when you isolate the club’s performance in July, either. Over the past 17 days, Chicago sports an 83 wRC+ and a 26.6% strikeout rate. Woof. Meanwhile, Carrasco’s coming off his best outing of 2023, tossing eight scoreless frames versus the Diamondbacks prior to the All-Star break. He’s also surrendered two earned runs or fewer in four of his last five starts. He’s nowhere near his form from a few years ago, but he’s good enough in this spot and at this price.

INFIELD

Stud

Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, $6,000 - You don’t need to dice up Olson’s season to doctor some positive stats, the man has 30 home runs on July 18. Still, the All-Star has been particularly special since the beginning of June. In his 162 plate appearances within that span, Olson is slashing .295/.364/.630 with a 162 wRC+. Zach Davies ($6,900) on the other hand has pitched to a 6.37 ERA in 2023, while giving up a .356 wOBA to opposing LHBs. Needless to say, this is a nice matchup for Olson.

Stud

Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, $4,700 - It really says something about this version of the Dodgers, that they keep having to turn to Michael Grove ($5,700). The rookie has been a disaster, posting a 6.89 ERA across his 47.0 innings of work in 2023. Opposing LHBs have been his main issue, as he’s allowed the 100 he’s faced to compile a massive .434 wOBA. That should be music to the ears of Henderson, who is slashing .299/.353/.583 with a 155 wRC+ since June 1. The Orioles’ leadoff man should feast.

Value

Edouard Julien, Minnesota Twins at Seattle Mariners, $3,100 - This is actually a battle of two of my favorite rookies. I legitimately have nothing bad to say about Bryan Woo ($7,900), but Julien is criminally underpriced on this slate. Though strikeouts remain an issue, Julien is slashing .317/.399/.577 with a 169 wRC+ against RHPs at the MLB level. Heck, he’s 12-for-25 (.480) with six extra-base hits so far in July. Why is this man’s salary just north of $3K? Does DraftKings hate French Canadians?

Value

Miguel Cabrera, Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals, $2,300 - It’s rare to find a day where Cabrera is still viable, but the former All-Star has actually been quite good against LHPs in 2023. In fact, in 52 plate appearances within the split, Miggy is sporting an .855 OPS and a 144 wRC+. The 40-year-old appears to have just a little magic left in his bat, and Daniel Lynch ($6,300) should proceed with a bit of caution on Tuesday.

OUTFIELD

Stud

Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros at Colorado Rockies, $6,000 - Tucker will be super popular on tonight’s slate, but it’s hard to ignore the All-Star considering the circumstances surrounding him on Tuesday. First and foremost, he’ll be hitting at Coors Field. Secondly, he’ll be facing Noah Davis ($5,500). Let’s just say Davis have struggled in his brief time at the MLB level. Aside from allowing 22 earned runs in just 18.2 innings, Davis has seen opposing LHBs combine for a .690 slugging percentage and a .498 wOBA. Tucker should be in for a huge performance.

Stud

Juan Soto, San Diego Padres at Toronto Blue Jays, $5,400 - While Alek Manoah ($7,100) looked pretty good in his return from the minors, I’m not ready to completely forget his early-season struggles after one decent showing in Detroit. Of particular interest is how Manoah will fare pitching in Toronto again, as the RHP has been dreadful throwing in front of the home fans in 2023, registering an ugly 8.68 ERA within the split. Soto is more than capable of taking advantage of a shaky opponent, coming into Tuesday with a 167 wRC+ against right-handed arms.

Value

Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox at Oakland Athletics, $3,600 - We’ve simply reached a point where Duran needs to be more expensive — especially if he’s hitting from the leadoff spot. Luis Medina ($6,100) technically has reverse-splits in 2023, yet he’s still right-handed, which means this is a great spot for Duran. The 26-year-old is hitting .325 with a 144 wRC+ within the split. Add in a putrid Oakland bullpen, and it’s hard not to see Duran’s clear value.

Value

Luis Matos, San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds, $2,700 - Matos hasn’t been amazing since being called up from the minors, yet tonight represents a golden opportunity to break out: Facing Luke Weaver ($6,500) at Great American Ball Park. Weaver has been bullied by opposing RHBs in 2023, surrendering a ghastly 2.58 home runs per nine within the split. Not surprisingly, a majority of those have come while pitching in Ohio. Joc Pederson ($4,400) or Michael Conforto ($3,400) are safer ways to attack these trends, but Matos deserves consideration.

