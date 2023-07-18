Fantasy Golf Picks — 2023 The Open Championship DraftKings Millionaire Picks, Sleepers

Pat Mayo, Joe Idone, and Kenny Kim make their 2023 The Open Championship DraftKings Millionaire Maker Picks, discussing lineup strategy, injuries, LIV players, “Play or Fade” and their favorite plays from each range.

2023 Open — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools

2023 Open — DraftKings Picks | DraftKings Strategy | Own Projections

2023 The Open Championship: Key Stats

SG: Approach

Proximity 100-150+ Yards

Bogey Avoidance

Fairways Gained

SG: Putting 5-10’

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2023 The Open Championship: Course

Course: Royal Liverpool

Yardage: 7,383

Par: 71

Greens: Bentgrass + Poa Annua + Fescue

2023 The Open Championship: Past Winners

2022 : Cam Smith -20

: Cam Smith -20 2021 : Collin Morikawa -15

: Collin Morikawa -15 2019 : Shane Lowry -15

: Shane Lowry -15 2018 : Francesco Molinari -8

: Francesco Molinari -8 2017: Jordan Spieth -12

Get full Open Championship Tournament History at FantasyNational.com

2023 The Open Championship: DraftKings Notes

Field: 156 players

Cut: Top 70 and Ties after 36 Holes

Lineup Lock: Thursday, July 20

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2023 The Open Championship: DraftKings Picks

Elite Values

Scottie Scheffler $12,500

Brooks Koepka $10,400

High-End Value

Rickie Fowler $9,800

Collin Morikawa $9,600

Dustin Johnson $9,200

Second-Level Values

Bryson DeChambeau $8,800

Tony Finau $8,200

Tom Kim $8,100

Mid-Level Values

Corey Conners $7,700

Denny McCarthy $7,300

Kurt Kitayama $7,200

Scrub Values

Jordan Smith $6,700

Daniel HIllier $6,100

Ewen Ferguson $6,100

Matthew Southgate $5,800

