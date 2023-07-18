Fantasy Golf Picks — 2023 The Open Championship DraftKings Millionaire Picks, Sleepers

Pat Mayo, Joe Idone, and Kenny Kim make their 2023 The Open Championship DraftKings Millionaire Maker Picks, discussing lineup strategy, injuries, LIV players, “Play or Fade” and their favorite plays from each range.
The Open Championship Preview, Picks + Win $2,000 Cash
2023 Open — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools
GET LINK TO RAKE FREE PME DRAFTKINGS CONTEST
2023 Open — DraftKings Picks | DraftKings Strategy | Own Projections
2023 The Open Championship: Key Stats
SG: Approach
Proximity 100-150+ Yards
Bogey Avoidance
Fairways Gained
SG: Putting 5-10’
Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com
2023 The Open Championship: Course
- Course: Royal Liverpool
- Yardage: 7,383
- Par: 71
- Greens: Bentgrass + Poa Annua + Fescue
2023 The Open Championship: Past Winners
- 2022: Cam Smith -20
- 2021: Collin Morikawa -15
- 2019: Shane Lowry -15
- 2018: Francesco Molinari -8
- 2017: Jordan Spieth -12
Get full Open Championship Tournament History at FantasyNational.com
2023 The Open Championship: DraftKings Notes
Field: 156 players
Cut: Top 70 and Ties after 36 Holes
Lineup Lock: Thursday, July 20
Roster: Six golfers
Salary cap: $50,000
2023 The Open Championship: DraftKings Picks
The Open Championship Preview, Picks + Win $2,000 Cash
Elite Values
Scottie Scheffler $12,500
Brooks Koepka $10,400
High-End Value
Rickie Fowler $9,800
Collin Morikawa $9,600
Dustin Johnson $9,200
GET LINK TO RAKE FREE PME DRAFTKINGS CONTEST
Second-Level Values
Bryson DeChambeau $8,800
Tony Finau $8,200
Tom Kim $8,100
New DraftKings Pricing Strategy
Mid-Level Values
Corey Conners $7,700
Denny McCarthy $7,300
Kurt Kitayama $7,200
Scrub Values
Jordan Smith $6,700
Daniel HIllier $6,100
Ewen Ferguson $6,100
Matthew Southgate $5,800
Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.
Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.
Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).
I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.