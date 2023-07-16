F1 Fantasy Racing Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for Formula 1 Qatar Airways Hungarian Grand Prix 2023

Formula 1 is back in action this weekend and the racing resumes in Budapest, Hungary. DraftKings Fantasy F1 presents a large fantasy racing contest that pays $20K to first place.

The DraftKings Qatar Airways Hungarian Grand Prix 2023 slate locks at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday.

1. Max Verstappen ($15,000) — This is getting a little ridiculous. Verstappen won his sixth consecutive race in the last Round at Silverstone. And again, he was an optimal DFS F1 pick. The Hungarian GP will likely be his seventh win in a row with Red Bull bringing new upgrades to Round 12.

2. Sergio Perez ($10,600) — The pressure is on. The Perez rumors a month ago seemed like the normal meaningless musings of a bored F1 media. That was until Daniel Ricciardo entered the chat. Perez needs to step up or step out.

3. Lewis Hamilton ($10,000) — There’s something right with a world where Lewis Hamilton is on the British GP podium. The gap between step one and step two is wide, but Hamilton is one step away.

4. Fernando Alonso ($9,400) — Aston Martin is not falling apart. Mercedes and Ferrari are coming together. The former had a great off season. The latter played catch up, and they caught up and passed Aston Martin.

5. George Russell ($7,200) — Mercedes is making gains. At some point a decision will need to be made. Red Bull is going to start working toward 2024. This presents Mercedes with the opportunity for a 2023 win.

6. Carlos Sainz ($7,800) — Despite not having a win or a podium in 2023, this has been the best season of his career. His average finish of sixth is a career best.

7. Charles Leclerc ($9,000) — Ferrari is in a similar situation as Mercedes. Should they work for a 2023 win or move on to 2024? Leclerc could be one Verstappen mechanical failure away from a win.

8. Lando Norris ($8,2000) — McLaren struggled at the opening of the 2023 season, but they made gains every Round culminating with a near pole, a podium, and a Lando Norris Champagne fountain celebration in England. One Red Bull mistake could be a Norris win.

9. Esteban Ocon ($5,600) — Alpine and Ocon won the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix. It was a gnarly race but a win is a win. Ocon has three top-10 finishes in five races at the Hungaroring.

10. Daniel Ricciardo ($5,000) — Good DFS players don’t let sentiment supersede statistics. However, it’s better to be early than late. If the reports are true, and they must be if Red Bull pulled the trigger and placed Ricciardo in the car of their sister team, then he’s fast and a solid DFS pick.

