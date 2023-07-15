Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for July 16

The San Francisco Giants and Pittsburgh Pirates get Sunday’s baseball schedule underway with their matchup in the MLB Leadoff spot at 12:05 p.m. ET. The rest of the fantasy baseball action begins at 1:35 p.m. ET with the main slate on DraftKings that includes the ten games starting before 3:00 p.m. ET. The 20 teams in action offer plenty of intriguing matchups and opportunities to consider as you assemble your Sunday afternoon squad. You can find my favorite picks at a variety of positions and price points listed below.

PITCHER

Stud

Kyle Bradish, Baltimore Orioles vs. Miami Marlins ($8,200) – Bradish has been impressive over his past five starts, allowing only six runs in 31 innings for a minuscule 1.74 ERA backed up by a 3.60 FIP. Bradish has 28 strikeouts in those 31 innings and is coming off a great outing in which he held the Yankees scoreless for six innings with five strikeouts and 24.5 DKFP to pick up his fifth win of the season.

Although he’s been steady all season, he’s been especially productive and averaged over 21 DKFP over his past six outings. The Orioles' offense is clicking on all cylinders right now and should be able to back Bradish against what is expected to be a bullpen day for the Marlins. Getting Bradish at barely over $8K gives you plenty of flexibility to bulk up on big bats on Sunday afternoon.

Value

Kolby Allard, Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago White Sox ($6,300) – Allard also brings a high ceiling due to his strikeout potential into a favorable home matchup against the White Sox. Allard missed most of the season with a strained oblique suffered in Spring Training but has been able to claim a spot in the rotation. He gave up two runs in 6 2⁄3 innings with eight strikeouts in his two rehab appearances before making his successful return to the majors on June 28.

Allard struck out eight against the Twins in 4 2⁄3 inning and produced 24.1 DKFP. He wasn’t quite as sharp when he faced the Guardians in his second start—or when he worked out of the bullpen before the All-Star break—but the upside is still there if Allard can get back to form. He had 12 strikeouts in 10 2⁄3 innings this season, and that strikeout upside along with a great lineup behind him make him my top value play Sunday afternoon.

INFIELD

Stud

Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays vs. Arizona Diamondbacks ($5,200) – Bichette hit his 16th homer of the season on Saturday to help the Blue Jays pick up their seventh win in their last eight games. Bichette has been mashing and posted a .318 (34-for-107) batting average over his past 25 games. He has hit lefties well all season with a .359 average, .422 wOBA, and .234 ISO. He’ll be on the strong side of his split against Arizona’s Tommy Henry ($6,500) and will look to continue his hot streak coming out of the All-Star break.

Stud

Justin Turner, Boston Red Sox at Chicago Cubs ($4,300) – Turner has had a remarkable Renaissance with the Red Sox this season. The 38-year-old has hit .290 with a .362 wOBA and .185 ISO thanks to 21 doubles and 14 home runs. He has hit safely in 11 straight games coming into Sunday afternoon’s matchup with lefty Justin Steele ($9,800). Turner has hit lefties well throughout his career and that trend has continued this season with a .302 batting average, five homers, and a .410 wOBA against southpaws. Turner is a great way to get solid upside from a midrange salary.

Value

Brendan Donovan, St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals ($3,200) – Since early June, Donovan has taken over as the Cards’ primary leadoff batter against right-handed pitchers. In his 25 games heading into the break, he hit an impressive .356 with three doubles, three home runs and a .397 wOBA. In his first game after the break, he hit his 10th homer of the season and tripled on Saturday night on his way to another big game. He has hit .290 against righties this season with a .354 wOBA, and he’s hot enough to be a great option at 2B if he’s leading off again on Sunday.

Value

C.J. Abrams, Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals ($2,900) – On the other side of that same matchup, Abrams is also a strong value play from the leadoff spot. Abrams was one of the key pieces the Nats got back in the Juan Soto trade, and the 22-year-old SS is starting to look very comfortable at the plate. He moved to the top of the Nats’ batting order and went 15-for-63 (.349) with five doubles, a triple and a home run in his final 18 games before the break. He also tacked on eight stolen bases during that run to average 9.4 DKFP per contest. Abrams had two more stolen bases and 22 DKFP in his first game after the break and smashed his eighth home run of the season Saturday night in his second game after the break. Getting a leadoff hitter in this great form at under $3K is a great value play for Sunday’s matchup against Jack Flaherty ($6,900).

OUTFIELD

Stud

Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago White Sox ($6,600) – Acuña homered twice and stole a base on Saturday night on his way to 38 DKFP. He now has an astounding 43 stolen bases and 23 home runs on the season. Fifteen of those stolen bases and 10 of those home runs have come in just his past 25 games. He brings so many ways to produce big fantasy points, and he’s a great play in almost any matchup. If you’re able to save up the salary with cheaper plays in other places, Acuña is the best bat to pay up for on Sunday. If it wasn’t for the other-worldly abilities of Shohei Ohtani, Acuña would clearly be establishing himself as the best player in baseball.

Cody Bellinger, Chicago Cubs vs. Boston Red Sox ($4,600) – Bellinger blasted his 12th homer of the season on Saturday afternoon to help fuel the Cubs’ 10-4 win over the Red Sox. Bellinger homered twice on Friday as well and has totaled 55 DKFP in two games since the All-Star break. He was scorching hot before the break as well with a .436 batting average, two homers and a .456 wOBA in his final 15 games before the All-Star game. Bellinger and the Cubs will take on righty Kutter Crawford ($5,500) in the series finale at Wrigley.

Value

Leody Taveras, Texas Rangers vs. Cleveland Guardians ($3,400) – Getting a piece of the Rangers’ offense has typically been a good strategy this season, and Taveras has been a great way to do that at an affordable price point. The speedy 24-year-old CF has hit .294 on the season with nine stolen bases and 10 home runs. He went 12-for-39 (.308) in his past 10 games with three doubles, a home run, a stolen base, and an average of 7.4 DKFP per contest. He can be a part of a wraparound stack if you target the bottom of the Texas batting order, and he brings a high ceiling for a play under $3.5K.

Value

Trent Grisham, San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies ($2,500) – After a slow start at the plate, Grisham has started to come around and is a solid value to consider from this price point against a right-handed starting pitcher. He started both games in Saturday’s doubleheader and went a combined 2-for-7 with a home run, four RBI, and 25 DKFP. His .217 batting average and .320 wOBA for the season aren’t very impressive, but since June 1, he has hit .250 with a .340 wOBA while adding in six stolen bases and four homers. He doesn’t have to do much to return value at just $2.5K, and he’s a great cost-saver to consider for Sunday.

