Fantasy Golf Picks: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Plays for the Genesis Scottish Open

DraftKings contributor Geoff Ulrich and RotoWire’s Len Hochberg join The Sweat to give their top DraftKings picks for the Genesis Scottish Open.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $1M Summer Sand Trap [$200K to 1st]

Geoff’s Picks:

Top High-Priced Plays

Scottie Scheffler ($11,600)

Patrick Cantlay ($10,200)

Top Plays in $9K Range

Rickie Fowler ($9,500)

Tommy Fleetwood ($9,400)

Top Value Plays

Robert Macintyre ($7,400)

Alex Noren ($7,200)

Matthew Southgate ($6,700)

Len’s Picks:

Top High-Priced Plays

Rory McIlroy ($10,900)

Xander Schauffele ($10,400)

Top Plays in $9K Range

Tyrell Hatton ($9,600)

Shane Lowry ($9,100)

Top Value Plays

Alexander Bjork ($7,300)

Richie Ramsay ($6,900)

Callum Tarren ($6,500)

Watch the segment below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

