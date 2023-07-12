NASCAR Fantasy Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 at New Hampshire

The DFS NASCAR rankings below are based on a mixture of expected output and DraftKings Fantasy NASCAR salaries. The order is not based on the highest projected fantasy totals, but rather by the DFS value of each driver.

1. Kyle Larson ($10,600) — The short-track package is back. Larson has won two races in the new 2023 racing package (Richmond and North Wilkesboro). In terms of average lap times at the short tracks this season, Larson ranks No. 1.

2. Christopher Bell ($11,200) — The stats are straight forward. Bell won the 2022 Cup Series race at New Hampshire and was the runner-up in 2021. He also has three Xfinity wins at this short, flat track.

3. William Byron ($9,900) — His Atlanta win is nice for momentum and his psychic. From the setup and style perspective, it’s meaningless. More meaningful is the fact that Byron has the second-fastest average lap time in the short-track package.

4. Denny Hamlin ($10,900) — Going back to 2015 — the last 10 New Hampshire races — Hamlin has three runner-up finishes and he hoisted the lobster once. The trophy is a live lobster. That’s not fun for a Kabourophobic like Hamlin.

5. Kevin Harvick ($9,600) — In the last nine New Hampshire races, Harvick has three wins, three fifth-place finishes, a fourth and a sixth. His crew chief Rodney Childers earned a breakthrough win with Brian Vickers at New Hampshire in 2013.

6. Alex Bowman ($7,800) — Hendrick Motorsports has figured out the 2023 short-track package. Larson and Byron are No. 1 and No. 2 in average lap times. Bowman ranks sixth.

7. Martin Truex Jr ($11,000) — In the last 10 New Hampshire races, Truex does not have any wins but he has eight top-10 finishes. In those eight races, his average finish is fifth.

8. Ross Chastain ($8,800) — Trackhouse is on fire. Chastain won three weeks ago at Nashville. The Kiwi won in Chicago just before the Fourth of July holiday. Last week, Daniel Suarez ($7,500) was the runner-up in the Atlanta plate race. That’s three different tracks and three fast cars.

9. Chase Briscoe ($6,900) — The New Hampshire sleeper is Briscoe. He’s been terrible in the intermediate-track package, but he’s been a top-5 driver at the short tracks this season. Most recently, he had the third-fastest average lap times at North Wilkesboro and Martinsville.

10. Tyler Reddick ($8,400) — Are short tracks, Reddick tracks? Reddick’s a racer. Every track is a Reddick track. He ranked fifth in speed at North Wilkesboro, and sixth at Martinsville and Phoenix.

11. Chase Elliott ($10,200) — Is this season a wash? Seemingly every week, Elliott has a great opportunity to turn things around. Every summer track favors Elliott. New Hampshire isn’t his best track, but he was the runner-up at Loudon last season.

12. Ryan Preece ($7,100) — New Hampshire is Preece’s home track. He never won this race in the Xfinity Series with JGR, but he did earn two podiums. Preece led 135 laps at Martinsville earlier this season before a pit road mistake buried him in traffic.

13. Aric Almirola ($8,200) — The SHR Fords have been exceptional at the short tracks over the last three seasons. Almirola won the 2021 New Hampshire race.

14. Kyle Busch ($10,400) — The new 2023 short-track package has been a challenge for RCR crew chief Randall Burnett. Busch has not had top-10 speed in any of the short-track races this season.

15. Ryan Blaney ($9,400) — Team Penske has struggled in the short-track package. Blaney, Joey Logano ($9,200) and Austin Cindric ($6,100) have failed to record a top-5 average lap time in any of the short-track races this season.

