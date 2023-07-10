Fantasy Golf Picks — 2023 Genesis Scottish Open Picks, Preview, Predictions

Pat Mayo and Geoff Fienberg preview the course and run through the odds while making their 2023 Genesis Scottish Open Picks and recapping the 2023 John Deere Classic.

2023 Scottish Open — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools

GET LINK TO RAKE FREE PME DRAFTKINGS CONTEST

2023 JDCScottish Open— DraftKings Picks | DraftKings Strategy | Own Projections

2023 Genesis Scottish Open: Field

156 Players | Top 65 & Ties Make The Cut

First Tee: Thursday, July 13

Defending Champion: Xander Schauffele

2023 Genesis Scottish Open: Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Approach

Opportunities Gained

Strokes Gained: Off The Tee

Par 3s Gained 200-215 Yards

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2023 Genesis Scottish Open: Course

Course: Renaissance Club

Yards: 7,293

Par: 70

Greens: Fescue

2023 Genesis Scottish Open: Past Winners

At Renaissance Club

2022: Xander Scheffele -7

2021: Min WOO Lee -18

2020: Aaron Rai -11

2019: Bernd Wiesberger -21

2023 Genesis Scottish Open: DRAFTKINGS NOTES

There is a favorable nine to start on, but don’t confuse that as me saying that there is a birdie streak waiting out there on either wraparound. Understanding that, I’m going back-to-front in Showdown this week. Sure, No. 18 is the second hardest hole on the course, holes 16-17-1-2 are four of the six easiest on the course (all own a birdie rate of 21% or higher). That’s a far superior run out to those starting on the front nine … those golfers get holes 7-8-9-11-12 that all rank among the nine toughest on the course. Yes, No. 10 is a gettable par 5, but that’s basically the only scoring hole as those guys near and make the turn.

2022: Poston lapped the field with 25.5 more DK points than any other golfer, an even more impactful DFS result when you consider that the two most expensive options (Webb Simpson and Adam Hadwin) missed the cut.

2021: Another tough showing for the pricy options: 15 golfers priced in the $6,000s finished with more DK points than all three of the five-figure golfers.

2019: It was a nice mix of star power and bargain shopping at the top of the board … you could have rostered the top six DK scorers and still had $1,600 left.

2018: There were 15 golfers to surpass 95 DK points … one of them (Francesco Molinari, the most expensive golfer in the field at $11,600) cost more than $8,000.

2023 Genesis Scottish Open: Picks

Aaron Rai

If you’re an arbitrary trends person, expect this to be an off week for Rai. Over the past six starts, he’s alternated losing strokes on approach with gaining at least 6.7. So by that standard, we’re in a losing week. The Brit won this event in 2020, besting Tommy Fleetwood in a playoff, and enters in the best form of his career, piling up four Top 25 finishes in his past five starts. And although the irons have been all over the place, his putting is finally falling into place. After losing in six straight tournaments, Rai’s now gained in three in a row with a return to slower, more comfortable fescue greens soon on the horizon.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.