UFC 100% Special Edition Pack Rebate Terms and Conditions

This rebate is exclusively for users that have never purchased an event pack in 2023. Event Packs include UFC Pay-Per-View Packs Event Pack ($34.99), UFC 290/IFW Side Set Special Edition Packs ($34.99) or Fight Night Event Pack ($19.99) in 2023. To receive the rebate customers must make a primary purchase of the UFC 290/IFW Side Set Special Edition Pack between Monday 7/3/23 at 11:30 AM ET through Saturday 7/8/23 at 6PM ET , DraftKings will credit the customer’s account with a rebate of the full amount of the pack purchased of $34.99 DK Dollars credit for a Pay-Per-View Pack purchase or $19.99 DK Dollars credit for a Fight Night event pack purchase. Limit 1 rebate per customer, applies only while supplies last. Rebates credits are processed within 7 business days. DK Dollars are site credits that have no cash value and are only valid for use on DraftKings. DK Dollars do not expire and must be played-through 1x prior to withdrawal of winnings.

FAQ’s

Q: How long after I make my purchase will I receive my rebate?

A: After purchase at regular pack price you will receive your rebate within 7 business days.