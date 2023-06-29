Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for June 29

Seven games are on the baseball schedule tonight starting at 7:07 p.m. E.T. We’ll go over the different targets and values you can use to build your DFS lineups for tonight.

PITCHER

Stud

Max Scherzer, New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers, $11,000 - Scherzer’s name sticks out like a sore thumb on this five-game slate. The quality of pitching drops off dramatically after Scherzer. After two rough starts to begin the month, Scherzer has settled in nicely, tossing a combined 14 innings against the Phillies and Astros. In those games, he allowed just three runs on 11 hits with 16 strikeouts and two walks. While he hasn’t been as sharp as in the past, his strikeout numbers are still here. Scherzer is averaging over a strikeout per inning (9.6 K/9) and now faces a team that should provide plenty of strikeouts. Tonight’s projected Brewers lineup has five players with a K% against righties of at least 23%. If you’re ok with eating the chalk, Scherzer is your guy.

Value

Emmett Sheehan, Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies, $7,400 - I’m not overly thrilled with recommending a pitcher at Coors Field, especially one that’s unproven. But, I think this has more to do with how poor the choices are for a value pitcher tonight. After Sheehan, you’re really stretched to find someone in a matchup with upside. Sheehan has made two starts since being called up and has been fantastic, tossing 12 total innings while allowing just two runs on three hits and seven strikeouts. Rostering a pitcher at Coors Field is playing with fire but of the players in his range, I think he has the best chance of returning value on his $7,400 salary.

INFIELD

Stud

Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies, $6,100 - Three players have a salary of at least $6,000 on this slate and they all play for the Dodgers. I like Freeman the most of those three, as his matchup against Chase Anderson ($5,700) is a good one. After a strong start to his career in Colorado, the real Anderson has emerged. After a 1.31 ERA and a 3.95 FIP in May, Anderson has a 10.13 ERA with a 9.22 FIP and 10 home runs allowed in June. Lefties have now tagged him for a .406 wOBA and six of the 11 home runs he’s allowed on the year.

Stud

Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays vs. San Francisco Giants, $5,400 - Bichette is currently riding a 13-game hitting streak coming into tonight. Over that span, he’s averaging 7.4 DKFP and five games with at least 10 DKFP. Going against the righty Keaton Winn ($4,000), Bichette currently owns a .361 wOBA and 8.9 DKFP per game against them. The slate doesn’t have a lot of great options at the shortstop position, so I like going with Bichette and his consistency.

Value

LaMonte Wade Jr, San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays, $3,900 - With Chris Bassitt ($9,600) on the mound, you want to look at left-handed bats opposing him. They’ve been a nightmare for him this season, as he currently has a .408 wOBA, a 7.13 FIP, and a 2.8 HR/9 against them. Wade Jr is likely hitting leadoff, giving him at least a couple of at-bats against the Blue Jays starter. Wade Jr has been doing a great job fantasy-wise, averaging 9.5 DKFP over his last 10 games. He’s not a big power hitter but he gets on base at a very strong clip with a .415 OBP.

OUTFIELD

Stud

Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros at St. Louis Cardinals, $5,000 - Tucker is my top outfield option tonight against Adam Wainwright ($6,500). The Cardinals starter doesn’t look like he has much left in the tank and lefties, specifically, have taken advantage. Wainwright has a .490 wOBA against them while allowing a 31% line drive rate. His strikeout numbers are way down and has only whiffed 24 batters through 46.2 innings. Tucker has a .326 wOBA and a 109 wRC+ against righties and should be hitting third.

Stud

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago Cubs, $5,800 - To his credit, Kyle Hendricks ($7,100) has been solid in his six starts. He’s not a fantasy-relevant pitcher due to his lack of strikeouts but he’s been getting the job down on the hill. That said, he’s due for some regression soon. While his 2.60 ERA is nice, he owns an xERA of 4.17 and a 3.56 FIP. I’m also not a believer that he’s suddenly very efficient at getting lefties out. This year he has just a .307 wOBA against them, compared to the .401 last year. I’m willing to take a shot with Harper in this matchup because of that. With a .409 wOBA against righties and hitting cleanup, he’s an outfielder I’m ready to pay up for.

Value

Jason Heyward, Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies, $3,100 - Heyward is a very cheap way to have some exposure to this Dodgers lineup. While he’s not an everyday option at this point, this is a matchup I’d be looking to use him in. As we talked about earlier, the month that Anderson is having is downright abysmal. With lefties tagging him for a .406 wOBA and a 7.63 FIP, Heyward at $3,100 can easily pay off his salary in this matchup. He should have low ownership as well, as he’s likely hitting seventh in the lineup.

